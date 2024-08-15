Rahul targets TMC over rape case, Mamata reacts

New Delhi/Kolkata: In his first reaction since the rape and murder of a medical student in Kolkata, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the handling of the case and questioned the safety measures in educational and medical institutions. Facing flack over the gruesome incident at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Opposition parties for orchestrating a smear campaign against her government.



Expressing shock and outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, Mr Gandhi said there is a growing insecurity among the medical community and women across the country. He also hit out at the alleged attempts to protect the accused, which he said raises "serious questions over the hospital and the local administration".

Taking to X, the former president of the Congress said, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women.”

He added: “This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?”

Mr Gandhi urged for a national dialogue and concrete steps to address the rising incidents of violence against women.

“Every party and every section of society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao and from Kathua to Kolkata,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition parties of orchestrating a smear campaign against her government, Ms Banerjee alleged an attempt to capture power in West Bengal along the lines of the Bangladesh protest.

The West Bengal chief minister's attack came hours ahead of an all-women vigil, "Reclaim the Night - The Night is Ours - Justice for RG Kar" on Independence Day-eve at various junctions across the state and country to protest against Kolkata medic's rape-murder.

Interestingly, her party MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has also decided to join the apolitical public congregation.

On Wednesday evening, Ms Banerjee at a TMC event in Behala said, “What didn't we do? Didn't we extend our sympathy and take action? We took all possible actions in this case, but still, a malicious campaign is on. The CPI(M) and the BJP are trying to organise Bangladesh-like protests to capture power in Bengal.”

Ms Banerjee did not even spare the Congress, her party's INDIA bloc partner, in the wake of criticism by Mr Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the incident.

"I want to ask the Congress: How many incidents have taken place in your states? What action did you take? And under the CPI(M) rule here earlier, a series of heinous crimes occurred, but the then government was silent. Since there was no social media then, people didn't come to know instantly," the TMC chief said.

Sending a message to the agitating doctors, Ms Banerjee told them, “I urge doctors who have not joined the duty. If it makes you happy… I will touch your feet and request that you resume your duties to help people with medical assistance. Three people have died, including a minor and a pregnant woman.”

To counter the Opposition's attack, Ms Banerjee later announced that the TMC will protest in all blocks, wards and municipalities of the state on August 17 against the Baam-Raam (Left-BJP) conspiracy to defame Bengal.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was discovered inside a seminar hall at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

Junior doctors across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Wednesday, the sixth consecutive day, protesting the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital and demanding justice.

Meanwhile, a team of senior CBI officers began its investigation after the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata police to the Central agency. The Kolkata police also handed over Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested in connection with the case, to the CBI.