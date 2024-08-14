Modi Set for Key Announcements in Independence Day Speech

Mr Modi will be the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to address the nation from the Red Fort on 11 consecutive Independence Day occasions. He will also surpass former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who delivered 10 Independence Day speeches during his tenure.



With crucial Assembly elections approaching in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir, sources claim that Mr Modi will likely announce some major welfare schemes. Amid unrest in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar, he is also expected to speak on India's relations with its neighbours.



There is speculation that the Prime Minister could also touch on the issues relating to J&K, which is facing renewed attacks from Pakistan-sponsored terror networks.



As Mr Modi’s headgear has been a talking point during the past 10 Independence Day celebrations, it is to be seen whether he will don the headgear of any state that is set to go for Assembly polls this year.



On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister on Wednesday recalled the sufferings of people impacted by India's partition and reiterated his commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the country.



In a post on X on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Mr Modi recalled the severe impact and suffering that partition caused numerous people. He said: "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation.”



In line with this year’s Independence Day theme "Viksit Bharat @ 2047", the celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

Aimed to boost Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) in this festival of national fervour, about 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

Students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and the Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme under "Meri Maati Mera Desh" will be among the attendees. The guests will also include tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas members and tribal entrepreneurs funded by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation and beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of Farmers Producing Organisations.

Accredited social health activists (ASHA), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of schemes like Sankalp, Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi initiatives; Sakhi Kendras and workers of the child welfare committee and district child protection units will also witness the ceremony.



The Indian contingent that took part in the recently concluded Paris Olympics has also been invited to the celebrations. One guest from each block of the aspirational blocks programme, workers of the Border Roads Organisation, students from the PRERANA School programme and sarpanches of gram panchayats that achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also mark their presence.



