Looking east has become the preferred choice of most countries. It was in the east that, in a hectic week for global diplomacy, multilateral platforms presented valuable opportunities to compare notes with countries spanning a wide spectrum of interests and orientations. And India was at the centre of it all in Manila until the US President Donald Trump, on his way to China for a tripartite meeting with China and Russia, turned up as the banquet guest of honour.

The Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit, which brought together four leaders who must see a compelling need to shape and share a vision for the Indo-Pacific, was being revived after December 2024 when it was held in Delaware in the US. If there were any doubts about the intent of Mr Trump who helmed the meeting, they were dispelled by the positivity with which he spoke of Quad’s revival to promote security and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Considerably weakened the US President might be in the wake of his Republicans taking a tumble in the midterm polls, it was still up to Mr Trump to infuse life into Quad. He may be hamstrung domestically after the midterms, but the US President, who can still steer foreign affairs with much freedom, sounded gung-ho about where Quad would be heading in security matters, and especially now that SI — Superior intelligence — will be driving it. He was emphatic that advanced SI would be bigger than the Industrial Revolution and that the Quad members would also benefit from it.

With the leaders fondly recalling Quad’s association with Manila where representatives first met in 2007 and where the grouping made a major attempt at revival in 2017 when Mr Trump was the US President, the positive vibes went to show that there is greater seriousness now about cooperation in maritime security, supply chains, particularly in rare earths and regional stability.

Mr Trump spoke of the Quad having to concentrate more on anti-submarine operations (in the Indo-Pacific) that were recently simulated during a joint exercise run by what he termed as a very important grouping of nations. The US made a $10 million commitment to build facilities in India and Asean countries to recover critical minerals from waste. There would also be a meeting of business leaders of the four nations next year, Mr Trump revealed.

The need to keep shipping safe everywhere, including through the now contentious sea lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, was stressed. It needs no elaboration that the US can do a lot about it if it settles the Iran war. Mr. Trump did speak about finding peace through strength.

Manila, which has emerged as a venue with a special attachment to Quad, was also the host for the Asean, Asean-India, East Asia and Asean-US summits, all of which have provided credible platforms for interaction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for world peace and stability would have gone down well with leaders of the 11 Asean nations that are also equally affected by the constraints in oil and gas supply from the Arabian Gulf.

The benefits of co-chairing the Asean-India summit as Prime Minister may take time to get visible, but this was a valuable excursion in terms of facing a multipolar world in which multilateralism has become more vital to all nations. The focus will shift to the APEC meeting and the China-US-Russia trilateral in Shenzhen where the talks may have an even more vital bearing for the world.