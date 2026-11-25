This is the new America. It has been metamorphosing into that since Jan. 2025 when President Donald Trump was sworn in to his second term. It is only in America, run by a real estate mogul turned politician, that a corporate honcho who was asked to leave his company not for his indiscretions with women but for breaching national security could have been reinstated in a matter of 11 days with everyone rejoicing over it.

Jensen Huang is back at the top of Nvidia as president and CEO and those dabbling in the stock market must be pleased what with Nvidia stocks that were in free fall rising 31 per cent in one trading session and taking AI stocks along for a breezy ride into the stratosphere from where it cannot afford to fall.

In this imbroglio caused by the selling of chips to China with a unique solution of an executive being recalled, it is no insignificant fact that the US President is said to hold $600 million in Nvidia stock. And yet Mr Trump could be said to have been acting for the whole community of stockholders, including people with 401k pensions, traders who use the bourses like a casino and investors with intentions well-meaning enough to warrant a measure of protection.

“Too big to fail” may have entered the lexicon of the world of high finance during the subprime crisis of 2008, which led to a stock market crash, and which saw several banks and financial behemoths in the money lending business being rescued by the US government with trillions of dollars. The Nvidia CEO is the first human being who is being propped up now into the same category of institutions whose fall may be too damaging to the whole of a capitalist society with huge repercussions for the rest of the world as well.

Lost amidst a much-hailed recall action is the fact that the US, including politicians at its highest echelons, allowed sales of $12 billion worth advanced Nvidia chips to China which has been unable to replicate them and hence was lagging in the AI race. However, also considering that Mr Huang was no mere CEO of a multi-trillion-dollar company overseeing production of high-power computing chips but was also the architect of a series of circular financing arrangements propping up the entire AI industry through the data centres it needs, he could not simply be put out to grass for an overactive libido.

Never mind that one of his paramours was in touch with the Chinese establishment rather prone to spying on the world and actively helped it circumvent chip sales restrictions through her company in Singapore. Also to be ignored were his ways of operating — finalising deals with a mere handshake and mistreating employees with a sadistic touch. While CEO comebacks are not unknown — as in the case of Steve Jobs at Apple and Sam Altman at OpenAI — no one had sexual baggage nor national security infringements to carry.

The move has pleased the stock markets with America’s S&P 500 jumping 4.7% and Nvidia gaining enough to raise market capitalisation by $952 billion. That has pleased the White House, the prime mover behind Mr Huang’s comeback, the capitalist economy, the AI industry and, if you believe Mr Trump, the world itself. Only time will tell if this AI-induced super-optimism is a bubble and AI changing the world is a myth. Right now, principles are being ignored as AI is worshipped as god of the economy and Jensen Huang the demigod who regained his place in the pantheon.