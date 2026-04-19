When the future American strategists and policymakers will look back on the third decade of this century, they will find it increasingly difficult to distinguish between the ignominious retreat (by the British, the French and the Israelis) from Port Said in 1956 and the grinding, strategic cul-de-sac that has enveloped the United States in the Persian Gulf. Just as Anthony Eden of Great Britain and Guy Mollet of France discovered that British and French gunboats could no longer dictate terms in the eastern Mediterranean, so is Donald Trump discovering that American carrier strike groups cannot simply restore order in the Middle East.

The decision by the Trump administration to impose a naval blockade on Iran is just another moment in recent history where the mantle of uncontested maritime hegemony, worn so comfortably by Washington since the Second World War, continues to fray at the seams, revealing the fundamental polarity of a world no longer willing to genuflect at the altar of the American security umbrella.

The material and economic toll of the 2026 campaign against Iran has already surpassed the point of strategic viability, a reality that no amount of triumphalist rhetoric from the White House can obscure. According to the most conservative estimates compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and corroborated by the Dallas Federal Reserve, the United States has already incurred direct military costs ranging between $25 and $30 billion, a figure that excludes the profound and persistent inflationary shockwaves now rippling through the global supply chain.

This is a war that has consumed the operational readiness of the United States Air Force and Navy at a rate not seen since the apex of the Vietnam War. The loss of 46 aircraft, including the deeply symbolic downing of an F-15E Strike Eagle over Iranian territory and the combat loss of an A-10 Warthog in the strait itself, signals the end of the precision-strike sanctuary. The CENTCOM’s tally of 13 dead and 365 wounded American service members belies the deeper, structural damage to the fleet. The notion that a regressive regional power, even one bleeding from the assassination of its Supreme Leader and the decapitation of its senior military command, could deny a global maritime power access to its near-abroad for weeks on end is a significant revelation speaking for itself. Iran’s "mosaic strategy" — a decentralised, resilient network of asymmetric capabilities — has effectively neutralised the enemy’s ability to project power.

The Suez Crisis of 1956 was defined by the political isolation imposed by a disapproving Dwight Eisenhower, who wielded the threat of a collapsing sterling and an oil embargo to dismantle the last vestiges of European imperial adventurism. In the current Hormuz crisis, the dynamic has inverted with devastating consequences for Washington. The allies have conspicuously not closed ranks. The United States is operating in a vacuum of its own making. The European “E3” (UK, France, Germany) offered only the most tepid and conditional defensive support. The renunciation by Donald Trump of Nato and Pacific allies on his Truth Social platform, claiming the United States “does not need the help of anyone”, is the verbal admission of the strategic solitude that the battlefield has already confirmed. It is the sound of a superpower realising the burden of an empire has become solitary confinement.

The economic dimension of this “Suez Moment” extends far beyond the Pentagon’s supplementary budget request of an additional $200 billion, a request that, when stacked against a gloomy domestic economic landscape, raises profound questions about the feasibility of sustaining a $1.5 trillion defence budget. The secondary effects — the capital flight, the risk premium on sovereign debt, and the fragmentation of global payment systems — will linger long after the last bomb falls.

The death of Ali Khamenei, while undeniably significant, has not produced the collapse of Iranian command and control that American war planners anticipated. The resilience of the Iranian state, even as its historical palaces and cultural heritage sites like the Golestan Palace suffer irreparable damage from bunker-buster ordnance, stands in stark contrast to the brittle, credit-dependent projection of American force.

The idea that strategic objectives can be secured primarily through the air weapon, even with the grim efficiency of the B-1 and B-52 fleets now openly traversing Iranian airspace, has been irrevocably debunked. The United States may yet claim to have “dramatically curtailed” Iranian missile capabilities, but it has failed to achieve the core objectives of defanging Iran’s Nuclear weapons programme and restoring status quo ante in the Strait of Hormuz. The strait remains contested, and the most powerful navy on the planet now operates in waters where its primacy is no longer a guarantee but a subject of violent negotiation. A strait that was open for international maritime traffic on February 28, 2026.

The comparison to the British experience after Suez is instructive but not identical. Britain after 1956 remained a significant military power, retained nuclear weapons, and continued to project force in various theatres. What changed was the recognition that unilateral action contrary to American interests was no longer feasible, and that global pretensions had to be scaled back to regional realities. For the United States today, the lesson is different: Even unilateral action, even with the most powerful military in human history, cannot achieve strategic objectives when the costs exceed the political willingness to bear them, and when peer competitors provide alternative economic and security arrangements for states targeted by American power. The war in Iran has not destroyed the United States military, nor has it collapsed the dollar system. What it has done is reveal the limits of both, and in so doing, has accelerated a transition to a multipolar order that was already underway.

In 1956, the United States was stepping into a vacuum, not retreating from one. The dollar was ascendant, Bretton Woods was functioning, and American industrial capacity was unmatched. Today, the Federal Reserve is battling inflation that the war has exacerbated; the American national debt stands at thirty-four trillion dollars, coupled with crumbling infrastructure and cost-of-living crisis.

The question now is neither if nor when American hegemony will decline but whether the decline can be managed in a way that preserves stability, protects vital interests and avoids the catastrophes that have accompanied every great power’s fall from preeminence. The war in Iran has made that question urgent.