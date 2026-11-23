The Quad leaders, representing Australia, India, Japan and the United States, met alongside the Asean conference in Manila on November 17. On November 19, a more significant trilateral summit occurred between the Presidents of China, Russia and the US at Shenzhen, China, while attending the 21-nation Apec conference. US President Donald Trump attended both meetings. The trilateral was the first summit ever of the three biggest nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council.

President Trump, during his first term, helped revive the Quad at the Summit level in 2017. In his second term, he mostly ignored it, thus skipping the India-hosted 2025 summit. By attending Quad’s Manila summit, two days before engaging the Presidents of Russia and China, he was perhaps boosting his bargaining power. The Quad leaders’ joint statement describes the group as “a force for good and a partnership of action, committed to peace, stability and prosperity”.

They, inter alia, advocated cooperation for Maritime flyover of the Indo Pacific, countering cyber-attacks, and accelerating work on artificial intelligence or AI. Considering that global instability results from President Trump-triggered Iran war and weaponisation of tariffs, the Quad left those issues unaddressed.

The Shenzhen trilateral summit drew greater global attention, but the outcome is seen as the optics outflanking substance. Chinese President Xi Jinping personally received President Trump at the airport with a hug besides a full-scale ceremonial reception. Notably, the Russian President Vladimir Putin was denied similar courtesies. However, to contextualise it, President Trump, too, had received President Xi during his US visit in September 2026. At the summit, President Xi occupied the middle of a round table, appearing to dominate his guests, seated at the left and right flanks.

The Chinese-released text of the “China-Russia-US Heads of State Declaration towards Peace” lists four subjects. The first suggests a more proactive UN to effectively handle global challenges and achieve its fundamental mission of ensuring international peace and security. Ironically, Russia and the US have used their veto to neutralise any UN Security Council move to stall the Ukraine and Iran wars, respectively.

They secondly propose to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products “for the benefit of all nations”, to stabilise energy flows. It is unclear whether the US’s repeated threats to impose punitive tariffs on countries importing Russian oil now stand abandoned or not.

Thirdly, mandatory state consent is demanded, before the International Criminal Court (ICC), or other similar bodies, exercise jurisdiction over officials of the concerned state. This targets the ICC’s warrant against President Putin for committing war crimes in Ukraine. A similar ruling also exists against the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The three nations, not being ICC members, by this injunction have negated the post-World War 2 role of the ICC in checking breach of human rights under authoritarian regimes.

The final theme addresses the threat of nuclear weapons. It argues that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. This phrase emanates from past UN resolutions. A dialogue amongst the three is listed for reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Unofficially, the US has threatened to use nuclear weapons to destroy Iran’s restored nuclear enrichment facilities. Russia, too, has similarly threatened Ukraine. Russia and the US reportedly possess 5,000 nuclear warheads each, with 1,550 deployed. China has been ramping up its nuclear weapons production, to apparently match the other two.

The joint statement is silent on the ending of wars in Ukraine and Iran, the regulation of AI or restoration of global supply chains and de-weaponisation of tariffs. President Trump, when asked if he sought the help of China and Russia to end the Iran conflict, replied that “We don’t need any help”. Other US analysts argue that America’s main goal may have been to disrupt the “partnership without limits” between Russia and China. President Trump also expounded that peace cannot be forged without “engagement and speech”.

It is being debated whether the world is witnessing Yalta 2.0, involving creation of new distinct spheres of influence between the three nuclear giants? Historically, the 1945 Yalta summit was a meeting of the US President F.D. Roosevelt, UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Soviet premier Joseph Stalin, to plan the final defeat of Nazi Germany and the post-war order in Europe. India has always resented President Trump’s past framing of summits with President Xi Jinping as G-2 meetings.

That implied the elevation of China as the main US rival, without engaging which the global issues could not be resolved.

One immediate impact of the trilateral summit has been to, at least temporarily, restore Russia’s global stature. Besides that, it presents a challenge to rising powers like India and Brazil as well as the G-7 members and US’s Nato allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aptly said that “big countries always think that they can make decisions about the future of all the world, but it is a huge mistake, absolutely”.

However, this theatrical bonhomie can rupture after the newly elected Democrat majority in both houses of US Congress take their seats in January. They are likely to question and even investigate the Trump administration’s foreign and domestic policies. Similarly, the Iran war can reignite due to deliberate actions of Israel-US or accidentally. Ukraine, too, is unwilling to transfer territories that Russia demands as precondition for peace. The AI standoff between US and China may persist, with the former already plugging loopholes used for export of the US’s advanced chips to China. In any case, the trade truce between the two lapses on January 10.

The UN reform that India, Japan, Germany and Brazil have been seeking is the expansion of permanent membership of the UN Security Council. The ones blocking it are the three nations summiting at Shenzhen and now advocating fake UN reform.

China seeks a modified world order. President Trump, by his drama-laced summitry, has unwittingly encouraged it. Russia, too, benefits from restored diplomatic legitimacy. But three players cannot rearrange the global order without co-opting groups like the G-20. Hopefully, the US people, having already punished Republicans in midterms, will elect a wise leader in 2028, who may seek change, but after developing a broad consensus.

The writer is a former secretary in the external affairs ministry. He tweets at @ambkcsingh