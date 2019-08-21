Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

CJI to decide Chidambaram bail plea in INX media case, lookout notice out for him

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 11:33 am IST

A team of CBI officers arrived at Chidambaram’s posh Jor Bagh residence late on Tuesday night but could not find him home.

Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it could not pass an order right away on the plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media Case, a day after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail.

Rejecting his bail request, the High Court judge said, "Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, that is, the key conspirator in this case".

A team of officers from the CBI arrived at Chidambaram’s posh Jor Bagh residence late on Tuesday night but could not find him home.

Here are LIVE updates:

11:26 am: Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues lookout notice against Congress leader and former Finance Minister.

10:42 am: Supreme Court Judge, Justice NV Ramana, sent the file of P Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim bail before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to pass the order.

10:30 am: Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha are inside the courtroom.

10:15 am: Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against Tuesday's order of the Delhi High Court cancelling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea.

“None of the three grounds to deny bail were made by the HC: there is no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice; or that the petitioner is likely to influence the witnesses; or that the petitioner is likely to tamper with the evidence,” said the petition filed by Chidambaram.

09:37 am: On being asked 'how do you see the CBI action?’, senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, “Extremely unfair.”

09:30 am: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Government as the BJP runs a police state. Judge reserves judgement for 7 months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded. Banana Republic?"

09:25 am: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has seconded Priyanka Gandhi in vouching for Chidambaram's credibility, as has worked closely with him since 1986.

08:30 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in support of the senior Congress leader, alleging that he was being "shamefully hunted down" for speaking the truth.

08:10 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh condemned the CBI action and said that this is nothing but 'political vendetta'.

07:40 am: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team leaves for the residence of P Chidambaram.

Read | Chidambaram not to be seen as CBI team arrives at his residence yet again

04:45 am: Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Chidambaram’s lawyer said, “He has been permitted by Supreme Court to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and await the hearing at 10:30 am.”

Read | INX media case: 'Can one appear on such short notice?' asks Chidambaram's lawyer

Chidambaram's lawyer has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation under what law his client has been told to appear within two hours in an alleged corruption case. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within two hours," said Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Chidambaram's lawyer, according to news agency ANI.

Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

