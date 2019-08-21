Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

INX Media case: ED issues lookout circular for Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
A lookout notice means Chidambaram will not be allowed to leave the country.

Former union minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)
 Former union minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former union minister P Chidambaram, with investigating agencies on his trail, did not get relief this morning after he asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on his petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout circular for Chidambaram, who has not been seen since the High Court denied him protection from arrest on Tuesday, after which the CBI visited his home in Delhi twice.

A lookout notice means Chidambaram will not be allowed to leave the country.

