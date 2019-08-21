Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

Chidambaram not to be seen as CBI team arrives at his residence yet again

Published : Aug 21, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrived at former Finance minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram's residence in Delhi on Wednesday morning ahead of his Supreme Court (SC) hearing at 10:30 AM, news agency ANI reported.

He steered clear of the team and was not to be found there.

On August 20, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

Earlier, around midnight, the CBI pasted a notice outside his home asking him to appear before the Investigation Officer within 2 hours.

To this, Chidambaram's lawyer had replied asking the CBI under which law was he being summoned on such short notice.

Congress MP and former finance minister Chidambaram has been accused in IMA media case in which he allegedly facilitated foreign investment in a media company during the UPA regime when he was the Finance minister.

