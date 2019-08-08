Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, All India

Article 370 internal matter, Pakistan trying to spread alarm: India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 1:44 pm IST

India also insisted that scrapping Article 370 was an 'internal matter' designed to fast track development in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Thursday urged Pakistan to review its decision of downgrading of diplomatic relation and suspending bilateral ties according to five-point plan announced by Islamabad on Wednesday. The decision by Pakistan came a day after India revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said, “We have seen reports that Pakistan has decided to take certain unilateral actions in respect to its bilateral relations with India. This includes the downgrading of our diplomatic relations. The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground.”

India also insisted that scrapping Article 370 was an “internal matter” designed to fast track development in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed regret over the steps announced by the Pakistan.

Read | Post Article 370, Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

“The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India. The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed,” the statement read.

The statement said it was not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, "which has utilised such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism."

The Ministry of External Affairs statement came after Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it would downgrade the diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India over scrapping of Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

The Pakistan government also expelled Indian High Commissioner, Ajay Bisaria, as part of their downgrading process. The newly appointed Pakistan High Commissioner would also not come to India.

Read | India asked to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pak

It also partially closed its airspace hours and increased the minimum limit of the altitude of flights, a move aimed at India.

Earlier this week, India abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after a resolution regarding the same was passed in both houses of the Parliament.

Read | Special status gone, J&K (Reorganisation) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

The Centre also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 which bifurcated the state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

Tags: india, pakistan, kashmir issue, jammu and kashmir, article 370
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The mortal remains of former EAM Sushma Swaraj were consigned to flames on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Water level increases in Kabini Dam

The device, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

Sister Lucy had received numerous warning letters for supporting the nuns' protest at Ernakulam seeking the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop sacked for 'learning to drive'

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

2

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

3

Internet burns fashion designer for body-shaming comments

4

Article 370 memes: Vadra asks users to respect 'sensitive issues' after being trolled

5

Will RBI repo rate cut benefits be passed on to you by banks?

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham