Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

World, Middle East

‘Will respond firmly to US threat,’ says Iran after Trump called off strike

REUTERS
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

Tension between Tehran and Washington has spiked since Thursday when an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of the unmanned US drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of the unmanned US drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran. (Photo: File)

Dubai: Iran will respond firmly to any US threat against it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

 “We will not allow any violation against Iran’s borders. Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America,” he told Tasnim.

Tension between Tehran and Washington has spiked since Thursday when an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran said the drone was shot down over its territory and Washington said it occurred in international airspace.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of the unmanned US drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

“Regardless of any decision they (US officials) make, we will not allow the Islamic Republic’s territory to be violated,” Mousavi said.

Tags: iran, united states, drone strike, donald trump
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai

Latest From World

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Fire broke out in the factory when a worker was conducting a test for the product. (Photo: File/ AP)

2 suspects in deadly Indonesian lighter factory fire probe

Nine people on board a twin engine aircraft died Friday night in a crash on Oahu's North Shore, officials said. (Representational Image)

9 killed after aircraft crashes in Hawaii, says authorities

The Press Association news agency reported Johnson's spokesman did not respond to repeated calls for comment. (Photo: File)

Neighbour sends cops to Boris Johnson's home after 'row': report

MOST POPULAR

1

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

2

Sorry Galaxy Fold! Huawei Mate X 2 is the foldable phone we crave

3

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

4

Facebook reverses ban on album cover featuring naked children

5

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Power! Performance! Price!

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham