Visa Delays Likely as US to Vet Applicants’ Social Media Posts

New Delhi: Visas to the United States may take longer than usual to be processed, as the State Department has decided to screen the social media posts of applicants—particularly students—before allowing them entry. The US government has stated that it will use all available tools to conduct background checks on individuals seeking to enter the country. This includes screening platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Snapchat, dating back to 2019.

This move follows reports that the Donald Trump administration has instructed all US embassies and consular sections to pause the scheduling of new interviews for student and foreign exchange visa applicants, as it considers implementing social media vetting. The step is reportedly part of a broader crackdown on certain American universities, including Harvard. The profiling of students comes amid the administration’s efforts to address pro-Palestinian activism and antisemitism on university campuses. It remains unclear whether merely posting pro-Palestinian content or opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza will be grounds for scrutiny.

Confirming the move, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “It has been discussed for months. We use every tool in the toolbox to vet anyone coming in or who wants to come to this country. To do so, they must apply for a visa to gain access to our nation. Every sovereign country has the right to know who is coming in, why they want to come, who they are, what they have been doing, and—hopefully—what they will be doing while they are here. That’s nothing new, and we will continue to use every tool to assess who is coming here, whether they are students or otherwise.”

The latest decision is expected to slow down the visa process at a time when hundreds of students from around the world are applying for visas to join the summer semester at US universities. Student applicants may now be required to provide details of their social media accounts and share their post history with consular officials, who will flag any content they deem objectionable.