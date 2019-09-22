Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

World, Americas

PM Modi's meeting with CEOs from energy sector 'fruitful': MEA

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 10:21 am IST

The meeting focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment oppoartunities between India and the US.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on Twitter a couple of photographs of Modi's meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some of the top oil companies based in the US. (Photo: Twitter)
 Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on Twitter a couple of photographs of Modi's meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some of the top oil companies based in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful" meeting with CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit here on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It added that the meeting focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on Twitter a couple of photographs of Modi's meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some of the top oil companies based in the US.

"Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector," the PMO tweeted.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump. The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium here will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

Tags: donald trump, howdy modi, narendra modi, ministry of external affairs
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

Latest From World

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday. (Photo: Instagram)

Pak International Airlines operates 46 flights without passengers in 2016-17: report

The interaction came ahead of the mega Howdy Modi! event, where US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Thank you PM for Kartarpur: Sikh community in Houston meets 'Tiger' Modi

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself. (Photo: File)

'Swachh Bharat' in US: PM Modi's gesture at Houston airport impresses netizens

The United States and India are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sign at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September, people familiar with the talks said. (Photo: File)

After 'Howdy, Modi!', PM Modi and Trump may agree to lower tariffs on exports

MOST POPULAR

1

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

2

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

3

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case in WB

4

Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles fearing fine

5

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham