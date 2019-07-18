US House blocks attempt to impeach Trump

The votes within the Democrats were split, with 95 Democrats voting to table the resolution while the rest voted against it.

Trump says, 'This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again'. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States on Wednesday blocked a Democratic attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump by a wide margin.

In the first vote that the US Congress has taken towards Trump's impeachment, all Republicans voted against keeping the proposal alive, according to Sputnik.

Introduced by Texan Representative Al Green, the resolution got 332-95 votes. The votes within the Democrats were split, with 95 Democrats voting to table the resolution while the rest voted against it.

Experts believe that it is the most direct challenge yet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far cast aside requests to initiate the impeachment.

Trump reacted to the incident and tweeted, "The United States House of Representatives has just overwhelmingly voted to kill the Resolution on Impeachment, 332-95-1. This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time-consuming project I have ever had to work on."

"Impeachment of your President, who has led the greatest economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!" he said.

The impeachment bid comes at a time when Trump is under fire for his Twitter outburst against four liberal Democratic Congresswomen. On Sunday, Trump shocked many by asking the lawmakers -- all of whom are People of Colour (POC) -- to return to their "crime-infested, broken" countries. All four are American citizens, initiating a debate regarding racism.

The President's narrative has since been rejected by the four representatives, namely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, who have labelled it as nothing more than a "distraction" which steers attention away from the problems that the United States is currently facing.

The four Democrats are known to be a few of Trump's strongest critics, having previously slammed the President on his policies regarding immigration, environment, healthcare, among other areas.