Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

World, Americas

'Trump’s Kashmir mediation offer not on table anymore,' says India's US envoy

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 10:51 am IST

India made it clear to America that any discussion on the issue, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus last week said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir as it called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and hold direct dialogue to resolve their differences. (Photo: File | AP)
 State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus last week said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir as it called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and hold direct dialogue to resolve their differences. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has made it clear that his offer of mediation on Kashmir was not on the table anymore, a top Indian diplomat said on Monday.

India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that America's decades-old policy on Kashmir has been no mediation but to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve their differences bilaterally.

"President Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate on Jammu and Kashmir is dependent on both India and Pakistan accepting it. Since India has not accepted the offer of mediation, he has made it clear that this is not on the table anymore," Shringla said in an interview to US-based news channel.

On July 22, during his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, President Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.

Read | MEA rejects Trump's claims, says Modi never asked him to mediate on Kashmir

India asserted that no such request was made by Prime Minister Modi to the US President and all issues will have to be resolved with Islamabad bilaterally.

A week later, President Trump said he would "certainly intervene" between India and Pakistan on Kashmir if they wanted him to. He said it was up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue but he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours wanted him to help in resolving the issue.

India made it clear to America that any discussion on the issue, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.

Read | Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the ambassador said, was also very clear on the issue.

"He says, this issue has to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan in keeping with the agreements that the two countries have signed: the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration," he said.

"So, this is not an issue that is to be settled with, third parties. I think that was something that President Trump clarified and made clear," Shringla said.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus last week said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir as it called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and hold direct dialogue to resolve their differences.

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, kashmir issue, imran khan
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Around 40,000 people have registered themselves for Indian-American community summit

40,000 people register for 'Howdy, Modi' community summit in Houston

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

UNSC not 'waiting with garlands' for you: Shah Mehmood Qureshi tell Pakistanis

This is the story of a 72-year-old retired electrician in Britain, who forgot to tell his surgeon that he wore dentures. (Photo: AP)

72-year-old's denture got struck in his throat, detected a week later

The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said that she would not respond to his questions. (Photo: ANI)

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha Lodhi of corruption

MOST POPULAR

1

Fresh OnePlus 7T Pro leak showcases ambitious plans

2

Exciting 2019 iPhone leak could be a ‘One more thing…’ moment

3

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

4

Pornhub isn’t buying Tumblr; porn ban still in place

5

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham