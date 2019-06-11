Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

World, Americas

50 pc tariff on US motorcycles by India unacceptable: Trump

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 10:56 am IST

Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce it to zero. (Photo: File)
 Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce it to zero. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that even though India has reduced its import tariff on American motorcycles from 100 per cent to 50 per cent, it is still too high and not acceptable to him.

Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

“We’re not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they’ve done, 100 per cent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing,” Trump told CBS news in an interview on Monday.

Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce it to zero.

“So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 per cent tax. When they (India) send in — they make a tremendous number of motorcycles — when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it’s unacceptable,” Trump said, referring to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

“He (Modi) reduced it by 50 per cent with one phone call. I said it’s still unacceptable because it’s 50 per cent versus nothing. It’s still unacceptable. And they’re working on it,” he said, indicating that the two countries are still in talks to resolve the issue of import tariffs on American motorcycles.

“But if I didn’t, if we didn’t have the power of what we have, and if we weren’t the bank--well, if we weren’t the bank we wouldn’t even be talking about it because nobody would care. But we’re the bank that everybody wants to rob, and that’s what they’ve been doing for a long period of time. USD 800 billion we have in trade deficits with other countries. So you tell me who made those deals,” he said in response to a question.

Tags: united states, india, narendra modi, donald trump, tariff
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The preliminary results indicated that Tokayev won a clear victory among the seven candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Tokayev has won presidential election with 70.76 pc votes: Kazakhstan EC

In recent months, Trump has imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products worth USD 200 billion and he has ordered for another round of tariffs on rest of the Chinese imports amounting to USD 300 billion. (Photo: File)

China will be left with no other option but to enter into trade deal with US: Trump

A college intern from India was sentenced to 60 months in prison for providing tech support to a telemarketing scam that duped close to two dozen people of nearly a million dollars. (Representational Image)

Indian-origin college intern in US jailed for tech scam worth over USD 900,000

'Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another,' he was quoted as saying by the CNN. (Photo: FDNY | Twitter)

Helicopter crash-lands on roof of Manhattan building, pilot killed

MOST POPULAR

1

'We owe it to our planet,' says Canadian PM; to ban single-use plastics by 2021

2

World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: Report

3

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

4

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

5

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham