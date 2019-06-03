Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump refers to London Mayor Sadiq Khan as 'Stone Cold Loser'

REUTERS
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 5:19 pm IST

Khan said it was important to have good relations with US but that Britain should not be 'rolling out the red carpet' for Trump.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Britain with wife Melania for a 3 day visit; he had already blasted Khan before his plane touched down. (Photo: AFP)
 On Monday, Trump arrived in Britain with wife Melania for a 3 day visit; he had already blasted Khan before his plane touched down. (Photo: AFP)

London: Donald Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday, calling him a "stone-cold loser" after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting the U.S. president for a state visit.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Britain with his wife Melania for a three day visit, and he had already blasted Khan before his plane touched down.

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

On Sunday, Labour's Khan said it was important to have good relations with the United States but that Britain should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for Trump. He has also compared Trump to 20th century fascists.

Donald Trump arrives for three-day UK state visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit

"This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States," a spokesman for the mayor said.

"Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe."

Trump will be treated to a display of British royal pageantry during the June 3-5 visit: lunch and a formal dinner with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1,000 years.

He will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings, and foreign minister and Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said the trip should be above party politics.

Hunt, who greeted Trump at Stansted Airport, said that Trump had mentioned the mayor to him on arrival.

"He wasn't exactly saying that he's going to be inviting Sadiq Khan for royal treatment at the White House any time soon," Hunt told the BBC, declining to give further details of the conversation.

Tags: united states, trump, united kingdom, london, sadiq khan
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

South Korea’s government and media have a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite. (Photo:AP)

North Korean official ‘executed’ over failed summit with US seen enjoying concert

Kevin's departure comes as the United States is dealing with a hostile trade war with Mexico and China. (Photo:ANI)

White House top economist to leave Trump administration next month

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

The threat to use China’s rich supply of rare earths as leverage in the conflict has contributed to sharp losses in US stocks. (Photo:AP)

China blames US for trade dispute, but won't escalate further

MOST POPULAR

1

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

2

A simple 'NO' can set you free

3

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

4

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

5

Health comes first: On day 1, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan arrives on cycle to office

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham