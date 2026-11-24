Iran repeated Tuesday that there'll be no talks with the United States to end the conflict unless several conditions are met. The Islamic Republic also said three oil tankers have struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite US aerial cover. Meanwhile, at least 8 Palestinians were killed after three separate Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday.

Iran insists no negotiations with US until its conditions are met

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday Tehran wouldn't negotiate with the US "until Iran's seven conditions are met," according to Iranian state television. Iranian authorities haven't publicly stated what those conditions are. But Iranian state media have said they include the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and the release of seized Iranian assets. He also warned that Iran would "shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake."

Iran says 3 oil tankers on fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz

The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the three oil tankers struck the naval mines because they were "in violation of regulations" regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The Guard's navy said in a post on Telegram Monday that the strait "is not a place to test unauthorised routes or to disregard maritime warnings." It said the tankers were "engulfed in flames" after hitting the mines despite being under US aerial escort.

At least 8 Palestinians killed after Israeli strikes in Gaza

Hospital officials in Gaza said at least eight people were killed in three separate strikes Monday night and Tuesday morning, including one on a police station in Khan Younis. Officials at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said two people were killed in a strike just before midnight. Officials from Nasser Hospital reported three police officers killed in a strike in southern Gaza early Tuesday. Al-Aqsa Hospital said three others, including a child, were killed in a strike Tuesday morning in central Gaza.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to questions about the strikes. Since last year's ceasefire, the Israeli military has repeatedly targeted police stations in Hamas-controlled parts of Gaza, viewing them as instruments of the group's rule and has previously claimed overlap between police officers and members of Hamas' militant brigades.

Hamas has maintained that police are needed to preserve order amid persistent shortages and instability. At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in the three-year Israel-Hamas war, according to the health ministry in Gaza. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts. But it does not give a breakdown of civilians and militants.