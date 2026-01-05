AA Edit | Trump’s US Back In Role Of A Global Policeman
Having offered no logical reason for his actions in Venezuela, including killing around 40 people and kidnapping Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, except to say unconvincingly that the Venezuelan with a dubious record of having snatched the last presidential polls was a cartel leader who had flooded the US with drugs, Trump spoke of Cuba and Colombia in the same chilling tone of a President who had tasted the spoils of predatory action across territory without any resistance
( Source : Asian Age )
