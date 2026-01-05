 Top
AA Edit | Trump's US Back In Role Of A Global Policeman

Asian Age
5 Jan 2026 12:04 AM IST

Having offered no logical reason for his actions in Venezuela, including killing around 40 people and kidnapping Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, except to say unconvincingly that the Venezuelan with a dubious record of having snatched the last presidential polls was a cartel leader who had flooded the US with drugs, Trump spoke of Cuba and Colombia in the same chilling tone of a President who had tasted the spoils of predatory action across territory without any resistance

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A panel of 12 New Yorkers were unanimous in their determination that Donald Trump is guilty as charged -- but for the impact on his election prospects, the jury is still out. The Republican billionaire was convicted of all 34 charges in New York on May 30, 2024, and now finds himself bidding for a second presidential term unsure if hell be spending 2025 in the Oval Office, on probation or in jail. (Photo by Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP)
The irony is there for all to note as Trump was the one who had declared that, far from starting a war, he was going to stop wars. Of course, that did not stop him from peppering Iran’s nuclear processing facilities with bunker-busting cluster bombs nor from blockading petroleum ships around the Caribbean and strafing boats if they were suspected of running recreational drugs into the US. — AP


( Source : Asian Age )
Asian Age
About the Author

