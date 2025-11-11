AA Edit | Trump Now Makes BBC A Target

US President Donald Trump’s threat to sue the BBC for $1 billion in damages over splicing of his speech which he delivered on January 6, 2021, is not merely another flashpoint of his conflict with media organisations. Leading to the resignations of its director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness, it is an illustration of a broader strategy to push media institutions into submission through relentless pressure, legal action and public de-legitimisation.

Throughout his election campaigns and his tenure as the President, he projected media organisations as adversaries — “enemies of the people” — in his words. He had sued American TV networks like CBS and ABC, as well as The New York Times.

The current controversy relates to the BBC’s Panorama programme aired a documentary called Trump: A Second Chance, where its staff spliced together sections of Mr Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech, giving an impression that Trump had explicitly urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill and “fight like hell.” The BBC staff also omitted Mr Trump’s use of the words “peacefully and patriotically”.

The vaulted news organisation admitted its “error”, with its chairman Samir Shah apologising to Mr Trump and two senior editorial staff resigning. Yet Mr Trump has continued his offensive, declaring the BBC part of a global media conspiracy against him, which gives rise to a larger question: is Mr Trump seeking accountability, or obedience?

Nobody objects to the expectation that media organisations must follow the highest standard. Factual integrity is the very foundation of public trust, and the BBC’s lapse was serious. However, media organisations erred several times in history, with disastrous consequences. Indubitably, they must correct mistakes without fear — but they must not be bullied into silence — which is precisely what Mr Trump appears to be keen on doing.

The US President’s goal appears to be to discredit institutions that scrutinise him. When the standard becomes absolute submission rather than transparent correction, it threatens the independence of journalism itself, which is not good for democracy.