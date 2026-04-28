AA Edit | Trump Must Tone Down Rhetoric

Inexcusable as it is, political violence has no place in a democracy. But, in these fractious times in which the US presidency has sprouted more dramatic moments than all of Shakespeare’s plays on the nobility combined, it was always on the cards that someone would be ideologically motivated to take a shot at the US President Donald Trump.

It is, however, the conspiracy theorists who feed more readily off such events as failed assassinations that have come to be associated with one of the most protected men on the planet. As if to stress the point, “staged” became a trending topic soon after Cole Thomas Allen failed in charging the final security gate to the ballroom of the Washington Hilton.

Making ‘false flag’ accusations being common enough, a former CIA officer pointed out that the secret service first secured vice-president J.D. Vance even as Melania Trump dived for cover and the President himself was said to be looking around at the chaos post the gunshots fired.

It demeans American political culture to go to such extremes as to suggest anyone would play with their lives and those of the people closest to them in family and government in order to make an impact, win an election or gain public sympathy though Thomas Matthew Crooks’ sniper attempt at Mr Trump which missed by a centimetre helped him seal the presidential run in November 2024. And yet it cannot be ignored that, however depraved Mr. Trump may seem to his opponents, he hardly deserved the barbs thrown at him or his family.

The late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel may have crossed many red lines in his continuous diatribes against Mr Trump but, even by his standards, his gallows humour of calling Melania Trump an “expectant widow” was too far out to be called civilised. No wonder then that the US President is calling for his sacking again by the network that hosts his show.

Hate may have no limits, but it is the least expectation of people in public life or its fringes that they must be civil, no matter the provocation. The problem is that Mr Trump does not believe any rules of engagement bind him to civilised discourse. After all, he is on record with expletives while raving at Iran and threatening to obliterate a whole civilisation. It is worth noting now that Mr Trump himself is calling for a cooling of rhetoric and unity after the shooting incident.