AA Edit | Trump Dodges Bullets Again

US President Donald Trump who says he is studying assassinations is clearly a person of nine lives. That he compares himself to Abraham Lincoln can be forgiven for a man in his current calling in life is to be pitied rather than censured that people with guns — and there are millions and millions of those in America — are looking for him as a target.

It is only normal if he is given to hyperbole, as reflected in his feeling honoured to be such a wanted figure. After all, a sniper got to within a centimetre of taking his life during the campaign for the presidency while another tried to get into position in an open area just outside a golf course, a place he is addicted to while wielding his clubs and his putter.

The cream of America’s legislators, heads of investigating agencies, journalists and lawmakers cutting across the Republicans-Democrats divide were in attendance and, mercifully, the shooter got only to the security area just outside the door to the ballroom of the hotel. A secret serviceman took a bullet to his vest before the potential assassin of America's most powerful was wrestled to the floor.

Trump had agreed, for the first time, to participate in an event of which the highlight is to roast the US President with darts of humour. It was brave of the President who is most unpopular with the press to agree to give them the floor and kill him with hilarity before his turn to reply would come up. He has promised to meet them again on a later date and, preferably, in a more secure environment.

Mr Trump brought up his favourite subject of the ballroom he is building in the White House premises and how much more secure that would be. It is a comment on the gun laws of the USA that so many should have such free access to weapons, but no lawmaker would dare take up the argument against the Second Amendment.

A person with a master’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering who was part time tutor at Caltech, Pasadena, and part time game developer from the West Coast as well as a donor to the Democratic Party largely fits the profile of one who would like to have the Republican President in his crosshairs. But, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among a plethora of world leaders and several US lawmakers, pointed out, there is no place for political violence in a democracy.