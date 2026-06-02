AA Edit | TMC Has Few Options: To Fix Cadre Discontent, Or Perish

The political tremors unleashed by the Trinamul Congress' electoral rout are no longer confined to drawing rooms and television studios. They have now reached the party's own ranks. When a sitting Rajya Sabha MP publicly predicts the demise of the party within two years and a Lok Sabha MP points a finger at the party high command, it is a warning signal from within. This reflects the depth of the crisis confronting both the party and its supremo, Mamata Banerjee.

For over a decade, Ms Banerjee's political authority appeared unassailable. Like other regional satraps, she was not merely the leader of the party, she was the party. The TMC's rise, expansion and electoral success were built around her image as a relentless street-fighter capable of taking on formidable opponents. She was David, who had felled many a Goliath. Yet the recent debacle has exposed vulnerabilities that had long been concealed beneath successive victories.

The most significant challenge before her now is not the loss of seats or votes, but the erosion of confidence within her own organisation. Political parties can recover from electoral defeats. What is most difficult to overcome is the perception among party workers that the leadership has lost its touch. Public criticism emerging from within the outfit indicated that many now believe the organisation has drifted away from its grassroots foundations and become dependent on a small circle of advisors and power brokers. The whispers that once circulated behind closed doors have now become open accusations. An increasing number of leaders are pointing to Ms Banerjee’s "blind love" for her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. What apparently began as a succession plan, evolved into a parallel power, one that many believe hollowed out the party from within.

Having said so, writing Ms Banerjee's political obituary would still be premature. If there's one quality that has defined her career, it is her fighting spirit; her reputation for rising like a phoenix from the ruins of apparent defeat. Few politicians in contemporary India have demonstrated a greater capacity for political recovery. Ms Banerjee understands the gravity of the situation. Her renewed efforts to reassert control, reconnect with party workers and the public, and project herself once again as the principal face of resistance suggest that she is once again gearing up for a long and protracted political battle. Through her fresh round of agitations and mass outreach programmes, Ms Banerjee is trying to project resilience in the face of an existential crisis.

Yet determination alone may not be enough. The party will have to address growing dissatisfaction among the cadre and rebuild confidence among voters. Beneath the electoral arithmetic, lay a deeper and more dangerous reality. The TMC's downfall was not engineered overnight by its opponents. It was cultivated over the years through corruption, cut-money demands, recruitment scandals, among others. Equally damaging was the widespread belief that sections of the ruling party's cadre had come to operate with impunity, using intimidation, coercion and political muscle as an instrument of governance. The result was a growing disconnect between the rulers and the ruled. Resentment had been accumulating for years, waiting for an opportunity to find an expression.

The coming two years may therefore prove decisive not only for the TMC but also for Ms Banerjee's political legacy. Whether the Rajya Sabha MP's grim prediction comes true will depend on Ms Banerjee herself. The party stands at a crossroads. One path leads to renewal through introspection and reform. The other leads to fragmentation, defections and decline.