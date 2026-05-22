AA Edit | PM’s Europe Trip Gives Big Thrust To Tech Ties

There is a post US-led world order that is rapidly coalescing in which equality and mutual respect are the defining characteristics. The leaders of countries seeking to position themselves quickly in this new global order have been busy with diplomatic engagements. And India has been particularly keen to seal not just its place in the emerging order but also to further its mission of diversifying its trade with many nations to overcome the reluctance of the US to agree on anything regarding trade with India.

It is somewhat of a pity then that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation European trip should draw such flak from an Opposition with its partisan narrative about the PM’s jet flying to Europe and back so soon after Mr Modi’s appeal for austerity to all Indians as a national cause in times of economic stress in the wake of rising oil and gas prices.

Not even the tangible benefits flowing from a high profile visit to tie up investments, like the additional $5 billion from the UAE and the promotion of trade ties with several European nations to offset Mr Donald Trump’s tariff barriers aimed at India seem to have deterred the Opposition from framing a biased critique of a diplomatic trip.

Since a great deal of months-long work would have gone into the fine print of deals in the backrooms of ministries, it is often a mistake to give too much of the credit to Presidents and Prime Ministers for they are only signatories or are present at signing ceremonies. But, when it comes to a display of geniality that captures media and social media attention, there is no denying that the charisma of Ms Giorgia Meloni and Mr Modi carries the day.

Beyond the agreeable optics emanating from five nations, it was the establishment of India as a dependable tech manufacturing partner for advanced Western nations that was the highlight of the tour. This was amply reflected in Tata Electronics and the Dutch company ASML tying up to bring India into semiconductor manufacturing of a serious scale for the global market.

Elevating ties with several countries the PM visits to strategic partnerships may sound like the ultimate diplomatic cliché, but in a rapidly evolving high technology environment, marked further by the rise of AI in everything, India needs to acquire advanced technologies. This is where Mr Modi’s European tour represents a significant inflection point, more so at a time of geopolitical fragmentation caused by US actions on trade with Mr Trump’s tariffs that were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court and then the Iran war.

The strategic tie-ups India signed with European nations envisage cooperation in quickly evolving critical sectors in focus like minerals, green energy, AI, modern defence tech and healthcare in the new age acquiring increasing importance in these troubled times. Impressive as crucial strategic fields covered in various agreements are, India would have to speed up its execution in all endeavours if it is to keep pace with the partner countries.

There is much to do to not only fulfil the “China + One” expectations for India as a manufacturing hub but also to enhance the trust to be a partner in the latest technologies that are more relevant to the modern era. Let not the competitive politics of India not disparage the few kilolitres of aviation fuel needed to keep pace with the march of technology and trade.