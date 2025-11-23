AA Edit | Love In The Air Over New York

Remarkable as the story of Zohran Mamdani, son of Ugandan and Indian immigrants to the US, and his election as the Mayor of New York is, it only gets better after his much-anticipated meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. What was projected to be a confrontation between a “fascist” and a “Jihadist”, as the worst of hate terms with which they described each other during the campaign, became more of a fairytale meeting of minds.

A democratic socialist and a Republican authoritarian hit it off like a long-lost dad and prodigal son trading pleasantries, so much so there has even been a promise of two from the borough of Queens working together for the common good of New York City. Having threatened to cut off funds for a Hudson tunnel, send troops to curtail crime and do everything in his power to mock the voters of New York, Mr Trump now vows to work with the Mayor on the affordability crisis facing the poorer citizens of a metropolis.

There was all-round praise from the New Yorkers for the charm offensive of the silver-tongued orator for managing the Trump meeting with such grace that it can be imagined bipartisanship is returning in the deeply polarised politics of America. Funding for free buses that will travel faster, and free universal childcare are some relevant welfare measures the new Mayor hopes to put in motion would depend on the federal government being liberal with the purse strings and the wealthy not minding more taxes proposed by the ‘Communist’.

Call it bromance, or just Mr Trump mellowing because his ‘Maga’ base seems to be cracking on issues like public airing of the Epstein dirty linen and the likes of House Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene from Georgia revolting because of pessimism over next year’s mid-term polls, the fact is Mr Trump put up a show from behind his desk at the Oval Office that was way out of character.

A caveat on anything to do with Mr Trump is he can be as whimsical and prone to changing his mind as he can be dogmatic in spelling out any course of action. Be it on tariffs and trade or dealing with friends like Elon Musk who seemed the closest of loyalists as they hitched their star to his bandwagon, Mr Trump’s moods can swing like a pendulum. Beware New York City and its Mayor-to-be.