It was a historic meeting in Shenzhen when the leaders of the US, China and Russia sat at their chosen high table of global geopolitics and geoeconomics. Since 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear weapons are distributed among them, they are undoubtedly heads of the world’s super nuclear powers.

There was intense talk of doing away with nuclear weapons as they are “swords of Damocles” as Mr Xi Jinping colourfully described them. Platitudes flowed as the leaders spoke in the nicest diplomatic phrases about creating a safer future for all of us though Mr Xi may have gone off on a tangent in warning of the chaos that would ensue if major countries fought each other while offering the idealist view of doing away with nuclear weapons altogether.

Nuclear disarmament is, however, a bridge too far for a world that has come to use them for strategic deterrence even if Mr Donald Trump says his aim in running military operations in West Asia is based on the need to ensure Iran never has a nuclear weapon. Realistically, there is nil possibility of anyone giving up their nuclear prowess any time soon.

The tripartite meeting did not cast much light on what good it would do to an increasingly fractious world that is currently also suffering from the wars that two of three leaders have started and which are yet to end, and a third who is aggressively posturing towards starting one over Taiwan.

They said the Ukraine war was discussed but what good discussing it might do for the Ukrainians who have withstood assaults for close to five years while losing some territory to their east even if Mr Trump did reiterate the obvious in saying that no peace can be achieved by rejecting dialogue is anybody’s guess.

As the world awaits any positives to flow out of this show of power, the meeting could well mark the end of the traditional security order as we have come to know it since the end of World War 2, what with the leader of the free world now trying to make common cause with two autocracies while abandoning the likes of Europe that houses all the US’s traditional allies.

To Mr Trump’s credit, he did take part in a revival of Quad though the China hawk in his Cabinet, Marco Rubio, was the dynamic force behind the meeting earlier this week in the Philippines. However, the feeling might strengthen in members of Nato that the US is no more interested in being the binding force of an alliance of like-minded powers.

Comparing the Shenzhen summit with Yalta might have been overblown as these leaders have been face to face quite frequently in bilateral meetings in the last couple of years. There is no possibility of carving up the world by allowing Russia a free hand to dominate eastern Europe as it did once in the heyday of the Soviet era post the Yalta meeting of 1945.

Mr Vladimir Putin was there only to show his war-scarred people that he has greater validation now though Mr Xi did appear to mark him as a supplicant as he differentiated in his welcoming of the leaders — going out of his way to embrace Mr Trump on the tarmac while having sent a low-level protocol official to receive Mr Putin earlier.

The tripartite meeting is a creature of the age of personalised diplomacy at which Mr Trump excels even as multilateral consultations at global institutions in traditional ways are being given up. That leaves us with just the hope that the dialogue among the powerful would in some way help tide over the military and trade wars and show the way to a consensus on how to deal with the thrills as well as perils of AI.