The general consensus that existed among Indian leaders for a considerable time after Independence was that they speak in one voice about the country when abroad. This consensus was not new to India alone; leaders in most countries follow the same rule despite fierce disagreement on domestic policies. There was an occasion when a Prime Minister, who was also the Congress president then, named a BJP leader as the head of India’s delegation to the UN Human Rights Commission to explain the country’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

But this rule, it appears, applies no more. Leaders proffer their opinions on domestic policies without a qualm, unmindful of the impact it can make on India’s image. Leading the group now is Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who misses no occasion to badmouth Indian domestic policies. The latest is his diatribe against the government and its economic policies. He has told an audience in Columbia University that India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with a massive unemployment problem. He has also flagged his party’s complaints about the electoral system back home.

It is a fact that there are few takers for government statistics on the Indian economy. Economists have been pointing out that India is witnessing jobless growth, an issue the government cannot sweep under the carpet any more. Complaints against the way elections are conducted, especially in the aftermath of the controversial special intensive revision of the electoral roll, are also an issue the country is grappling with.

But these are all issues that must be explained to the people back in India; it is for them to find a solution to them. Mr Gandhi’s followers may point out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi indeed spoke in an accusatory tone about previous governments when he held forth at the UN General Assembly about how he made a difference to the hygienic practices at home by launching a massive programme building toilets. But competitive running down of the country abroad is not the best practice to solve problems; the methods of yore are a better option to follow even today.