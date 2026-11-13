AA Edit | J&K: Terror Checked, Not Beaten

The killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar and the militant attack on a CRPF party in Kulgam within a span of two days serve as a grim reminder that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir remains a potent threat. These incidents have punctured any complacency arising from recent successes against militant networks and underscored a reality that security agencies themselves have often acknowledged: militancy has been contained, but not eradicated.

The murder of the two SPOs, who were on their way to join duty at an Army camp in the remote Marwah sector, bears all the hallmarks of a terrorist strike. The disappearance of their service weapons further strengthens this suspicion. Likewise, the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam demonstrates that militant groups continue to retain both intent and capability to strike whenever opportunities arise.

Over the past several months, security forces have eliminated several key terrorists and degraded Pakistan-sponsored networks operating across the Pir Panjal region and the Kashmir Valley. Yet the latest attacks highlight the persistence of residual militant formations, particularly in difficult mountainous terrain where foreign mercenaries and hardened local operatives continue to seek refuge. The challenge, therefore, is not merely to neutralise individual militants but to dismantle the ecosystems that enable them to survive and regroup.

The concerns expressed by political leaders across the spectrum deserve serious attention. While assurances from lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha that perpetrators will be brought to justice are reassuring, observations that traditional support structures of terrorism have not been fully dismantled cannot be ignored. Equally significant is the need to acknowledge that isolated acts of terror continue despite broader improvements in the security environment.

The answer lies in deeper coordination among all security agencies, sustained intelligence-led operations, and relentless pressure on militant networks. However, lasting success cannot be achieved through force alone. Winning the confidence and cooperation of local communities remains indispensable. People living in vulnerable areas must see themselves as stakeholders in peace and partners in security.

Jammu and Kashmir has travelled a long way from the dark years of insurgency. But these twin attacks reaffirm that the fight is not over. Vigilance, public trust and unwavering resolve will be essential to ensure that terrorism is not merely contained, but defeated once and for all.