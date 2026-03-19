AA Edit | Check All Wires, Keep People Safe

Nineteen people were killed in two fire accidents in Delhi and Indore — both attributed to a short circuit. The fire became an inferno at both places due to the mixed nature of the buildings, making them virtual deathtraps for residents.

A four-storey residential-cum-commercial building at Palam in Delhi went up in flames on March 19, killing nine family members after the fire began on the lower floors after a suspected electrical fault. Garments and cosmetics stored in the building blocked escape routes.

In Indore, eight people died after a blaze allegedly began at an EV charging point, and was compounded by the blast of LPG cylinders. A malfunctioning electronic locking system prevented residents from escaping the fire.

Over 50 per cent of fire accidents in India are attributed to electrical short circuits. Delhi Fire Service data show 85 per cent of fire accidents reported between January 1 and March 15 this year were caused by an electric short circuit.

The main reason for the short-circuiting is the electrical load factor. Despite the house having old, lower-load-bearing electrical wiring, people tend to use heavy electrical appliances indiscriminately, which overheats the wires, melts insulation, and can lead to a fire. The National Electric Code and the Central Electricity Authority Regulations have clearly mandated updating wiring to match the power load.

In summer, electricity load at homes across India increases due to widespread use of air-conditioning units. However, neither local power staff nor electricians who instal heavy appliances provide the right advice to people.

Most home charge units of electric vehicles come with 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW capacity. If the vehicle owner has put the car on charge while using multiple ACs, a fire accident becomes most likely. The government, therefore, should make it mandatory for manufacturers of heavy appliances and EVs to certify the building’s wiring system before installing their products.