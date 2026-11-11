AA Edit | Abu Dhabi Talks, India Word Boost Ukraine Peace Hopes

The United States-brokered diplomatic engagement between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers a glimmer of hope that the devastating war may finally move toward a negotiated settlement. Though officials said that both countries have agreed to a large exchange of prisoners of war, the distance between diplomatic optimism and a durable peace remains considerable.

In the last five years, the conflict has inflicted enormous human suffering, devastated infrastructure, disrupted international trade and destabilised global energy and food markets. However, neither Moscow nor Kyiv has achieved its fundamental objectives, highlighting the limitations of military power.

The Trump administration-facilitated talks have brought Russian and Ukrainian representatives together to discuss humanitarian measures, security guarantees and possible steps toward de-escalation. Ukrainian officials described the initial discussions as constructive, while Washington expressed cautious optimism. Donald Trump has invested considerable political capital in bringing both countries to the negotiating table.

The central obstacles to the deal are Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, the need for credible security guarantees, Russia’s opposition to any foreign military presence in Ukraine and its reluctance to forgo occupied areas in Ukraine, especially in the Donbas region. Kyiv demanded a ceasefire as a precondition for talks, but Russia rejected it, arguing that it could be used as a delaying tactic to allow Ukraine to rearm itself.

Against this backdrop, Mr Zelenskyy’s telephone conversation with Mr Modi on November 9 assumes considerable diplomatic significance. Mr Zelenskyy specifically sought India’s assistance in advancing negotiations and facilitating Black Sea grain-export corridors. Mr Modi reiterated India’s willingness to contribute towards a peaceful resolution.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s subsequent conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov further demonstrated New Delhi’s ability to engage both sides. India is one of the countries that have good relations with Russia and is keen to play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Similar to US President Donald Trump’s interest in Russian energy, India is proposing a food corridor, as Ukraine has been one of the world’s largest food exporters.

The nearly five-year-old war has badly damaged the global economy and polity. It has almost ended countries’ trust in the US dollar as the reserve currency, increased global crude oil prices, raised shipping costs and forced countries to step up their defence expenditure. It has led to the deaths of nearly four lakh people in Russia and over five lakh in Ukraine in a war that could have been easily avoided. This war cannot be allowed to continue for another five years.

The world, therefore, must come together and make the warring parties explore a peace deal. The root cause of the Ukraine war is distrust between Russia and European countries. However, after having seen a militarily weak Ukraine stall its advances for almost five years and heavily sanctioned Iran deny a victory to the US, Moscow should not have any doubts about its ability to contain any enemy advances on its territory. Similarly, Europe should end its Russophobia, believe in itself and make concessions for peace.