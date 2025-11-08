AA Edit | A Song That has Unified India

If there is any single expression that encapsulates the multi-faceted battle that Indians waged to regain freedom from British colonialism, it would indisputably be Vande Mataram — a simple formulation that became a war cry for crores of Indians and expressed their defiance against the empire on which the sun never set.

Penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on November 7, 1875, in his novel Anandamath, the poem ‘Vande Mataram’ reawakened nationalism among Indians. It introduced the concept of Mother India, the personification of the nation. It openly reflected the desire of Indians to see their country as a powerful and radiant goddess, symbolising a strong and awakened India.

Though ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung by armed rebels in Anandamath, it found acceptance among freedom fighters across the ideological spectrum. Early nationalist leaders like Bipin Chandra Pal, Aurobindo Ghosh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai and Subramania Bharati invoked it as an anthem of courage and defiance. Its words echoed in public meetings, student marches, and even amid police lathicharges.

However, when India gained independence, the slogan Vande Mataram — the emotional expression of the freedom movement — lost out to ‘Jana Gana Mana’ because of its religious associations in Anandamath. The Constituent Assembly nevertheless adopted the lyric ‘Vande Mataram’ as the national song, giving it a place of honour parallel, though not equal to, the National Anthem.

In recent decades, however, the national song has become a site of ideological contestation. Some groups have used it for cultural assertion and as a litmus test of patriotism, demanding public proof of national loyalty where none should be necessary. Others, meanwhile, reject it entirely for its historical context, without recognising that meanings evolve over time. As we commemorate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ the song, we should remember it as an anthem that once unified India — nothing more but nothing less either.