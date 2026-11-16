One head has rolled already, that of Jensen Huang, whiz-kid CEO and joint founder of Nvidia. Others could follow. At the same time, the Democrats used the mid-term polls to elect Scott Colom, Mississippi’s first Black senator in nearly 150 years and the third in the state’s history.

It’s a mix of good and bad. Although Europeans and Americans lament the uncertainty of a lame-duck US President, Donald Trump’s actual position recalls the Bengali saying that even a dead elephant is worth a lakh. True, inflation has greatly reduced the rupee’s value and a lakh is nowadays a mere trifle. But the residual influence of Mr Trump’s executive veto is borne out by the failure of moves to impeach his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth. The real trouble is that the President’s followers in a fluid scenario apparently don’t know how much to trust him.

Mr Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller, key architect of his hardline immigration policies, as the new White House Chief of Staff, is a straw in the wind. The world at large — especially large and populous countries like India whose economic and strategic policies cannot altogether ignore majority thinking in the US Congress — must not only take note of high-profile issues such as Israeli rampaging against Gaza’s defenceless Palestinians but also acknowledge less visible critical areas such as economic sanctions, export and technology controls, Customs compliance, investment and anti-corruption enforcement.

India has historic ties with the Democrats who have secured control of Congress and may exert significant influence over White House initiatives on international trade and tariffs, regulatory, and national security matters, immigration and foreign students. Miller’s appointment raises Indian concerns regarding US trade policies, H-1B visas, and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, while the views of the US President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a Jewish convert, warn that there can be no meaningful discussion of European security whilst Russia wages war against Ukraine.

Unlike Mr Trump, Europeans are acutely aware that Ukraine’s invasion exposed Vladimir Putin as the aggressor who violated agreements — such as the Helsinki Accords — and who scuppered the mechanisms in place before 2022 — such as the Nato-Russia Council — to cope with external aggression. Despite his seemingly placatory approach to Russia, Mr Trump cannot concede the demand by Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, for a ceasefire in Ukraine first unless the ceasefire includes total Russian withdrawal.

European Union members also object to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeking to block the EU budget if certain countries are exempted from aiding Kyiv. Last year, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic secured an exemption from contributing to the 90-billion-euro loan. Bulgaria has since joined them with the European Council president, António Costa, promising to “leave room for discussions on Ukraine” at a later date. Every actor (or actress) in the drama also represents a secondary private cause, the Nato chief being expected to weld these strands into a single policy that strengthens the Western alliance instead of weakening it.

Even the Abu Dhabi negotiations, spread out conspiratorially in different rooms, proclaim mistrust and disunity.

Europe apart, national security advisers from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy have been invited with von der Leyen’s chief of staff, Bjoern Seibert, leading the EU delegation. Intriguingly, Mr Kushner who is leading the negotiations alongside the property developer, Steve Witkoff, says on X, “We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can guarantee lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security framework.”

Acknowledging that “reaching a comprehensive and lasting agreement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that concern them”, he mentions “a broader multilateral process” which the EU welcomes providing it stops short of capitulation. Mr Kushner’s principles and mechanisms — regular consultations, reliable communication in the event of a crisis, greater military transparency, as well as respect for each country’s sovereignty and decision-making autonomy — are probably also acceptable to Europeans.

However, even with Israel’s hardline Benjamin Netanyahu gone, at least for now, the political bill for the Iran war can be crippling for Washington. Iran, by contrast, has not been broken by months of bombing, sanctions, and a naval blockade. On the contrary, its rival factions have coalesced around a strategy of staying the course — planning to ultimately drive Americans out of West Asia.

There are other side shows, some arising from Republican losses in the mid-term elections, some attributable only to Trump’s folie de grandeur, and some the result of historic injustice. There’s the apparently unrelated matter of an internal coup in Nvidia, the American multinational headquartered famous for inventing the Graphics Processing Unit in 1999 and powering the modern artificial intelligence boom whose chief, says Mr Trump, is a “very honourable man” and who stepped down after a long-standing extra-marital affair with an ethnic Chinese model (Alice Huang) who may have been a spy.

It may all come to a head on November 18 and 19 when Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, where he will hold his third in-person meeting this year with China’s Xi Jinping. Following Mr Trump’s state visit to Beijing in May and Xi Jinping’s to Washington in September, this will be preceded by a separate Apec CEO meeting involving business leaders. Although American business bosses are far from enthusiastic about another summit, they remain keen on security, with Ursula von der Leyen stressing that “Any meaningful discussion on Europe's security architecture can only begin once a ceasefire has been reached in Ukraine.” Trump’s son-in-law adds that his father-in-law is “determined to put an end to this horrific war”.

Yet, Europeans also fear that Mr Trump may strike a deal with Putin behind their backs, not only on Ukraine but also on the Continent's security architecture. The discussion “must take place in the appropriate forums, in particular with NATO allies and EU member states”, warns Ms von der Leyen.

The Western bloc must truly be at sixes and sevens if the towering symbol of Western democratic stability is viewed with such deep basic suspicion by the lesser European powers that expect the leader of the West, who covets such Western territories like Greenland, to surreptitiously sell them down the river to the arch-enemy from whom they expect it to protect them.





The writer is a senior journalist, columnist and author