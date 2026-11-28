The Jensen Huang saga pivots global attention once again on China’s ambitious ascendancy in technology dominance, tied in a neck-and-neck race with the United States. Global analysts watch China’s extraordinary rise in science with awe as all indicators show the country is on course to become the world leader in science and technology. Chinese policy and the investments that accompany it have ensured that science and education will be the country’s engines of growth.

The “scientification” of China’s leadership began in 2022 when five prominent scientists were appointed to the current politburo of the Communist Party of China. They were: Chen Jining, environmental scientist; Li Ganjie, nuclear scientist and former director of China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration; Ma Xingrui, aerospace engineer and former head of the China National Space Administration; Yuan Jiajun, an aerospace engineer who worked on China’s lunar and Mars programmes and Zhang Guoqing, a military-industrial and defence industry technocrat. There were in addition Yin Li, MD and PhD in public health/health economics; He Lifeng, a PhD in economics, and, of course, the chairman Xi Jinping who is a doctor of law.

Of the 24-member politburo, up to eight members have PhD degrees and some 12-15 have postgraduate degrees. Many of China’s leading scientists have shown significant success in their chosen fields — ranging from space to environmental and nuclear sciences — before they embarked on political careers. Through their academic work, they built close connections with important science and engineering institutions abroad and are thus integrated into a top-notch international scientific community.

The new appointments were a clear signal that the policy emphasis in the Chinese leadership had shifted from maintaining a high-level double-digit economic growth to building resilience against external shocks by investing in the scientific disciplines. Mr Xi has long been vocal about his determination that China must achieve economic, scientific and technological self-reliance. That they have achieved stunning success in this mission should come as no surprise given the Chinese are what they are — driven, disciplined and ambitious.

China has invested heavily to make itself a scientific and technological giant. In 1978, when it opened its doors to the world, China had almost no scientific presence on the global stage with less than 120 scientific articles in international journals. Now 50 years later, according to the 2026 listing in the prestigious science journal Nature, China records the highest number of scientific papers at 59,472, beating the US at just 37,995 papers, a lead of a staggering 36%. India incidentally, clocks in with a meagre 3620 papers. Today, China is possibly the largest spender on R&D with the highest number of patent applications and it currently dominates research in crucial technology fields.

Not just topping publication charts, China’s technological breakthroughs are riveting. Its work in artificial intelligence is at another level; it leads in electric vehicles and its prowess in space has grown. Technology watchers are of the view that the surge in China’s science and technology accomplishments is nowhere near peaking, it will likely accelerate in the coming years. And as China sprints ahead, the US weakens its research capabilities thanks to the Trump administration’s funding cuts in science and technology.

Earlier China competed on the world stage through its advantages in low labour costs. It became the world’s most important manufacturing hub chiefly because it had a large work force of low-cost labour and its competitive wages made production costs extremely low. This allowed it to flood global markets with products ranging from children’s toys and household lined to electric and electronic gadgets.

What is significant is that China is no more content to be the producer of goods at competitive prices. it is now transitioning (quite rapidly) from the “world's factory” into a global innovation hub. With an enviable command over frontier technologies like AI, embodied intelligence and humanoid robots, memory chips, quantum technology, bio-manufacturing and next-generation batteries, China is fast claiming its place as world leader.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), a critical technology tracker has been studying technology growth in China. Aiming to become a global tech superpower, it is investing billions in cutting-edge research across most critical and emerging fields. Following the US playbook, it is using strong pay, good working conditions, and research credit to attract top global scientists.

Its fierce determination to overtake the US in technology dominance is bearing fruit. By June 2026, according to ASPI data, China had closed the gap still further with the US and now leads in 69 out of 74 frontier technologies. The most competitive sector between the US and China is currently AI. Here, it is investing seriously in AI hardware like processing units and accelerators. If the Jensen Huang story is about the transfer of the highly controlled Nvidia super-AI chips, we should expect to see interesting dynamics in the US-China tech race.

With no serious competitors emerging, China will soon be in the top position in global science and technology. This will have tsunami-like consequences in geopolitical equations and shift the world’s centre of gravity financially, politically and militarily in a quite spectacular manner.