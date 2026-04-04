State Of The Union | Chokepoints And Tyranny Of Geography In Globalised Era | Manish Tewari

In an age defined by globalisation, digital connectivity and complex supply chains, it’s easy to believe geography has receded in importance. The reality is quite the opposite. Physical geography, particularly narrow maritime chokepoints, continues to exert a powerful influence over global trade and geopolitics. This is the “tyranny of geography”: the notion that geography both influences and constrains human behaviour.

Nowhere is this more visible than in the world’s key maritime chokepoints. These are the narrow waterways through which much of global trade passes. They include the Strait of Hormuz, the Malacca Strait, Bab el-Mandeb, and the Bosphorus. They are not only important waterways; they are also weak spots in the global supply chain. But the important point is that these chokepoints aren’t isolated. They are interconnected. So, if one is threatened, the entire global supply chain is threatened.

What is a chokepoint?

A chokepoint is not just a constricted waterway but also a strategic bottleneck. Its importance lies in that there are few viable alternatives. The world’s geography dictates that global trade routes must pass through these constricted waterways: so, they are essential but also very vulnerable.

One such waterway is the Strait of Malacca, which provides a passage between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. The Strait of Malacca is one of the world’s most important shipping routes; handling nearly one-quarter of global trade. However, the waterway is plagued by major problems of navigational difficulties due to shallow water and heavy congestion. Ships beyond a certain draft cannot pass fully loaded and have to take a longer route via the Sunda or Lombok Strait.

The Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb are not constrained by geography so much, but are very vulnerable to security risks.

These waterways are important because of the high volume of global trade and oil that passes through them. Bab el-Mandeb (linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean) handles roughly 10-12% of global trade and around 8-9 million barrels of oil per day. Nearly 20% of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption a systemic risk for energy markets. When tensions rise in these regions, shipping is rerouted, insurance premiums spike, and global markets react almost instantly.

The term “tyranny of geography” embodies a key concept that countries must conduct their affairs in accordance with physical constraints. A good example of this is Russia, which, despite its size, has limited warm-water ports. Russia’s principal outlet to global commerce is through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, which are in Turkey. Other ports, in the Baltic or Far East, are restricted by seasonal ice conditions or distance. In this case, geography determines Russia’s strategic weakness.

Similarly, Chinese maritime strategy is limited by chokepoints such as Taiwan, while India’s energy security is very dependent on unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz. These are not policy issues that can be readily adjusted, rather they are geographical constraints that must be managed.

The significance of modern chokepoints lies in their interconnectedness. The global maritime system is a closely integrated system: disruptions in one location quickly ripple outward. For instance, if a problem arises in the Strait of Hormuz, oil tankers will be diverted to an alternative route, like going around the Cape of Good Hope. This will increase transit times and fuel consumption, thus raising freight rates and insurance premiums. This will, in turn, contribute to inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Similarly, if there is congestion or closure in the Malacca Strait, ships will be diverted to alternative routes such as Sunda or Lombok. Although these routes allow for larger ships, they will increase distances, time, and operational risks.

In this sense, chokepoints are less like isolated bottlenecks and more like interconnected arteries in a circulatory system. A blockage in one will raise strain everywhere.

The economic consequences of chokepoints’ disruption are significant. The economic significance of maritime transport is such that it accounts for over 80% of global trade volume. Even if the disruption is small, the economic fallout will be major. In the case of energy trade, even the threat of disruption of the chokepoints will cause an increase in prices.

Chokepoints also shape the physical design of shipping. The concept of “Malaccamax” vessels (ships designed specifically to fit the draft limitations of the Malacca Strait) illustrates how geography directly influences industrial standards.

Chokepoints are also areas where geopolitical tensions are high. This is evident from the geopolitical tensions arising from the militarisation of the areas bordering choke points, as well as the location of military bases. Small countries like Singapore, Djibouti and Turkey play an important role in the geopolitical landscape due to their proximity to the choke points.

In addition, the freedom of navigation through the choke points is also protected by international law. The principle of transit passage under UNCLOS ensures that freedom of navigation is not impaired through international straits. However, recent events demonstrate that legal guarantees can be undermined by geopolitical tensions. De facto disruptions caused by conflict or insecurity can be as impactful as formal closures.

Efforts to reduce dependence on chokepoints are ongoing. Overland trade corridors, pipelines and alternative maritime routes have been explored to bypass the vulnerable passages.

The Chinese “Belt and Road Initiative” aims to create land-based trade routes to reduce China’s dependence on maritime chokepoints. Another alternative being considered is Arctic maritime routes, particularly with the decrease in ice coverage.

However, such alternatives remain limited in terms of scale and feasibility. They often involve higher costs, new risks, or geopolitical complications. Ultimately, such alternatives, no matter how they contribute to reducing vulnerability, cannot overcome the underlying constraints of geography.

The world’s trading system is built on a vulnerable physical foundation. The efficiency of the system depends on the continued smooth flow of a handful of narrow maritime passages. When these passages are stable, global trade flows smoothly, but when they are disrupted, the effects are both immediate and far-reaching.

The “tyranny of geography” reminds us that, despite advances in technology and globalisation, we still live in a world where physical constraints shape economic and strategic outcomes.

Chokepoints are a permanent fixture in this landscape, areas where global flows are compressed, and where vulnerabilities are concentrated.

In this world, resilience is a necessity, and diversification of routes, strategic reserves and international cooperation, not unfair, unrestrained and hegemonistic wars, are critical in overcoming vulnerabilities.

Manish Tewari is a third-term Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister. Twitter handle @ManishTewari