Shreya Sen-Handley | Alternative awards for the year-end warp-up

We wrap every year up at its end with tinsel, and meaningless pleasantries about the next. But let’s not mince words this time, certainly not mince-pie (aka sugarcoat) ’em. Politesse changes nothing and what we need is change.

This year’s skullduggery, for example, will impact us for decades. The murderous madmen we elect, and the lethal canards they, and other evil folk spread, will result in democracy’s end and the onset of another Dark Age. That’s why it’s not a wrap this year-end, but a warp. Warped means dangerously twisted and this world is plenty that.

But what if, like a trick mirror at a fun fair, we can warp reality to our advantage, for a laugh if nothing else? When all the lifesaving vaccines are banned by Trump’s new antivaxxing ministry, laughter will be the only medicine we have left.

The year-end also brings loot by the limoloads, with which tiny cliques of privileged people reward each other for scratching their backs well. Always afraid that the rest of us plebs might snatch their bootee (not to be confused with booty, up next!), they frostily batten down the hatches. Why not, therefore, discombobulate them, by giving them more of what they crave?

Awards more fitting, I promise you, than the outrageous annual payments they gift themselves (do I smell a Muskrat or is that $56bn in ill-gotten gains?), or the made-much-of awards that are handed out like party favours amongst the One Per Cent. These poor little rich prats might have cornered the world’s resources, but have they got what they truly deserve? NO, but I’m not that bitch Karma, sadly, so I can’t deliver just desserts.

Yet, ask yourself, what do you give someone who has EVERYTHING? Here are six prizes so perfect for avaricious fat cats and ruthless despots that they’ve never even considered them (but, goodness, aren’t they worthy):

The Fattest Bear of The Year usually goes to the Alaskan bear that’s piled on the most pounds before ambling into hibernation. They’ve wolfed all the salmon for the right reasons — survival — but this year, it should go to a beary, beary bad human. Many politicians would be serious contenders, bloated with greed and lust for power, yet, our accolade isn’t for body shape but fatheadedness, and must go to Bobby Bear. Named thus for illegally killing a beautiful bear, who was hurting no-one, Bob Kennedy Jr, Trump’s health tsar, on the other hand, will hurt all of humanity by outlawing the lifesaving vaccines and vital medicines that have made our planet safe for us. All because his desire for power and mental capacity are inversely proportional.

Now then, don’t you feel better? Having handed your ‘superiors’ largesse to which they aren’t entitled, just like at every election? And why not? This festive time of year is about giving, after all!