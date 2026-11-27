“I made some terrible mistakes,” admitted Jensen Huang, 11 days after he was caught with his track pants down. Yes, Bro. Those “mistakes” cost you a mere 11 days of unpaid leave at the CEO job at Nvidia. But it cost the astonished world much more than your brief unemployed stint. We get your pain! Eleven days of no leather jackets! But baby, all hail the President of the United States of America! Everything is clearly forgiven, given the perverse presidential seal of approval of your vile deeds.

Commander-in-chief Donald Trump (and Huang’s chuddi buddy) called the fallen Jensen Huang (possibly the most dangerous techie on earth), a “Great patriot and a national treasure”. Choke on that! It gets worse. The supreme compliment came after Trump shared an AI generated meme on his X account, that showed the badnaam CEO (who’d stepped down after four known sexual affairs hit headlines around the world) triumphantly waving a red bra, surrounded by security personnel. This was not just a cheeky presidential endorsement of a disreputable CEO whose trillion-dollar company holds the world’s secrets in chips, but a self-referencing tribute to himself. Recall that Trump moment on 13th July 2024, after he survived an assassination attempt… there he was, fist in the air… defiant… gloating. Well, in the latest version, the red bra not only cocks a snook at puritans/critics shocked by Jensen’s abominable conduct, but also exonerates the man. What more does a philanderer billionaire need when the Prezzie himself is no better?

This entire sordid drama reminded me of the Book of Genesis from the Bible. More specifically of ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’. Wherein it is stated that God destroys with fire and sulphur, when a society descends into debauchery, depravity and decadence… divine judgement steps in to stop further moral corruption. It goes on to highlight the price that must be paid for “heartlessness, arrogance, attempted sexual assault and sexual transgressions”.

Jensen Huang’s religious affiliations remain undisclosed. But he did share that his mother worked as a maid in a Catholic household after his family moved to America. He himself attended a Baptist school in Kentucky. The absence of a moral compass has never been this brazenly flaunted by any previous American leadership (if one can make liberal concessions for the Kennedy years). But this is a significantly different era. And glorifying a man whose multiple sexual transgressions have shocked the world, is worrying on several fronts. The memes say it all. “Diversified portfolio”, mocked a viral one, which showed Huang surrounded by four multi-racial young women. Another summed up Jensen’s affairs with him having the last laugh. The caption read: “Erection. Correction… and Resu-erection.” Misogynistic humour at its crudest.

Women in the workforce across the world are gobsmacked by the audacity of the Jensen bounceback. How easily has this man slid back into his old job without as much as a scratch! He claims he’s in daily therapy — all 90 minutes of it — and hey, it’s really okay for everyone to move on. Besides, Alice Huang (no relation), Jensen’s Megaspeed Chinese girlfriend has also come out of the scandal unscathed, smelling of jasmines and magnolias. US officials claim they’ve found no evidence that Alice was directed by Beijing to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen. If this is accurate, then it’s worth asking who spread the lethal canard in the first place. And why? The Russians? Clumsy! Obviously, those guys didn’t watch Dhurandhar.

While the mystery unravels, those following the sordid saga will no doubt, keep probing. After all, we now know that Alice has a husband. A certain Kang Wei, who is an “asset” (spy, to you and me) for China’s ministry of state security. To add to the American chopsuey, we now have a desi player (ex-Nvidia) named Ajay ‘Jay’ Puri who is now married to (ex-Super Micro Computer), Cenly Chen. Facing a chip-smuggling probe. These Chinese chicas sure know how to entice! Jaaney bhi do yaaron. When the chips are down… we’ll finally know who was foolish enough to meddle in the great American cover-up. But ended up getting scorched instead.

Besides… look no further than India’s own corporate backyards. We have several Jensen Huangs running around exploiting their far younger female colleagues. Bengaluru and Santa Clara have a lot more in common than just good wine. Both are infested with male techie bosses on steroids and other stimulants. Bachke reh na…

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It’s official. Happily married couples across India are booking dinner reservations with clear instructions: “Table for two. Chair for one,” read the witty caption. Bollywood’s “vahini” (Genelia Deshmukh) and her husband Riteish Deshmukh’s recent Insta post showed them recreating the much talked about Rajiv-Sonia pose (“Mummy sat on Pappa’s lap everyday... at every meal…”). Enough said already about that lovey-dovey viral moment shared by Rahul Gandhi at Mummyji’s book launch. Restaurants have been quick to catch on and are humorously advertising similar offers seeing how young India was lapping up the mush. Rahul is cashing in on the attention, now that The Sphinx (Sonia) has sportingly jumped on the Instagram wagon (446k followers in a flash… and growing). As a book promotion strategy, her social media debut is nothing short of dazzling. Rahul and Priyanka, helped by a smart team, make sure to keep the account super engaging, by posting informal reels which talk about what’s NOT in Mummyji’s book. The content served up is disarming and great fun since it inadvertently reveals personality traits of India’s most watched political family. Like Rahul candidly sharing that he asked his mother whether he was handsome… and she swiftly put him down. Errrr… what if he had asked: “Mummy… do you think I am intelligent?”

I am waiting for Sonia’s daamad, Robert Vadra, to make a special appearance on the show. Maybe we’ll see him paying a tribute to his in-laws, with Priyanka seated on his lap?

Rahul Gandhi is cashing in on the book’s core message of love. “Home is where you get love. And Kerala is home for me...” he recently gushed. The new loved-up approach seems to be working for the Gandhis. “BJP is fiddling with things they don’t understand,” Rahul declared, without defining what exactly those “things” were. For now, let’s enjoy the Mamma Mia reels. I’m waiting to see which daring couple from the BJP will jump in and outdo the Gandhis by treating us to a lap dance — the godi media is waiting!