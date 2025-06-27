Shikha Mukerjee | Migrants And Voting: EC’s ‘stealth ops’ Start In Bihar

After all, illegal immigrants are a campaign issue. It was a campaign issue in the Jharkhand elections, in the Maharashtra elections and will be a priority issue in the 2026 state Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. The politics of suspicion and doubt, of demographic invasion by Muslims in areas adjacent to the Bangladesh border, fear mongering and “othering”, is the new normal from the BJP’s perspective. In the Bihar elections, the issue of the illegal immigrant will be top of the agenda, especially in places such as Kishanganj, which has 62.3 per cent Muslim voters, or Purnia, which has over 45 per cent Muslim voters. The narrative of the “Muslim vote banks”, to offset the efficacy of which the BJP has built its Hindu vote banks, is familiar. From colourful comparisons of the “termite” to “Ek Hain to Safe Hain” (united we are safe) and “Batenge to Katange” (divided we will be slaughtered) to the “80-20” distribution of Hindus and Muslims in the population, the BJP has created a new vocabulary, since the 1990s, to describe and define the suspected illegal immigrant and the doubtful Indian citizen.The normalisation of dividing the population on the basis of religious identity has progressed to the point that the EC, instead of checking voter eligibility, is now checking citizenship and illegal immigration. When the EC lists “no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls”, and links it to the Citizenship Act of 1950, then the SIP acquires a dimension that pushes it closer to a weeding out exercise, rather than a intensive effort to ensure that every Indian with a legitimate right to vote is enabled to do so. The Election Commission need not have launched a sneak ambush against Indian citizens in its pursuit of purifying the voters’ list in India. It could have concentrated in the limited time it has, before the election process starts, on ensuring that every eligible voter in Bihar is properly listed. The test of eligibility is both age and citizenship. Since SIPs require house- to-house verification, it will mean that every household should be required to produce documents to confirm age and citizenship eligibility. In 2003, during the term of the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, the EC conducted a similar exercise in seven states. The fact of the matter is that the Election Commission has a lot of things to do. In West Bengal, discrepancies have been found in the voters list; duplicate IDs have been found and Mamata Banerjee has raised the problem with the EC, alleging that these were fake identities sneaked into the voters list to beef up the BJP’s votes. “Sitting in the Chief Election Commissioner’s office, they have created a fake voters’ list online, and in every district of West Bengal, fake voters have been added. Using this trick, they have won elections in Delhi and Maharashtra,” is the West Bengal chief minister’s charge. After the defeat in the Maharashtra election, RahulGandhi raised the issue, holding the EC responsible for the inclusion; he complained of “bogus” voters, in his estimate some 39 lakh voters, being added to the electoral rolls ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, and alleged “match-fixing”.The Election Commission is continuing to grapple with the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi and the parties in Opposition to the BJP, including the Trinamul Congress. The SIR decision, less than six months before the election in Bihar, makes it vulnerable to the suspicion that it is being swayed by political agendas, rather than its purpose -- holding free and fair elections in India. No voters’ list can be perfect. There will be flaws. For the Election Commission, the challenge is to be seen to be trying to achieve perfection, instead of being attacked for the stealth inclusion of fake voters in the electoral rolls in select states. Nor should the EC be required to be the fall guy in the politically charged issue of identifying illegal immigrants. The EC’s job is to delist “false voters”, not fake citizens. Of the many reasons why India’s democracy has been branded as flawed, one is its permanent problem with false voters, false voting, EVMs that are manipulated to deliver fixed outcomes. The new normal is for the EC and its functioning to be part of the political campaign in every election.That was perhaps not quite the intention of the EC when it chose to include illegal immigrants as one of the reasons for an urgent SIR. By doing so, it has merely confirmed what Indian voters have always known; it is not quite the impartial and neutral and independent institution it was meant to be under the Constitution. It has, in the public imagination, acquired a mythology for serving political ends.