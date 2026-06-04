Dilip Cherian | Expansion Plan Reflects Changing Stature Of ED

The Centre’s decision to significantly expand the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a lot more than a routine cadre restructuring. It marks the formal recognition of a reality that the ED is no longer a niche financial investigation agency but one of the most powerful instruments of the Indian State.

The rationale is straightforward. The nature of financial crime has changed dramatically. Money laundering today travels through shell companies, digital transactions, offshore jurisdictions, cyber fraud networks and, increasingly, cryptocurrency channels. Tracking these trails requires more investigators, more legal expertise and a much larger institutional footprint than the ED has traditionally possessed.

In that sense, the restructuring was perhaps inevitable. The agency's responsibilities have grown manifold while its manpower has struggled to keep pace. If the government is serious about tackling economic offences and recovering illicit assets, strengthening the ED’s capacity is difficult to argue against.

Yet, few institutions in recent years have generated as much political debate as the ED. To its supporters, it is an agency finally taking on powerful offenders. To its critics, it has become a tool that appears disproportionately active against political opponents. Whether those perceptions are fair or not, they have become part of the ED's public image.

That is what makes this restructuring significant. It is not simply creating more posts. It is cementing the agency's place at the centre of India's enforcement architecture.

A stronger ED may well be necessary in an age of increasingly sophisticated financial crime. But strength alone is never enough. The larger the institution becomes, the greater the expectation that its actions will be transparent, consistent and beyond political suspicion. Sustaining public confidence in how it exercises its growing power will be the real challenge.

Seven women DCs: Haryana turns a page

Transfer lists usually don’t make social statements, but Haryana’s latest one does.

For perhaps the first time, seven women IAS officers are simultaneously serving as deputy commissioners across the state. Now, in babu terms, it is just another administrative arrangement. Still, in social terms, it reflects a slow but unmistakable shift in a state that has spent decades battling the image of being one of India’s most patriarchal regions.

The significance lies not in the number alone but in the nature of the job. A deputy commissioner sits at the centre of district administration, dealing with everything from law and order and land disputes to welfare delivery and disaster management. Officers such as Mandeep Kaur and Preeti have been entrusted with precisely these responsibilities, not because they are women, but because they have earned their place in the system.

That makes this development noteworthy. A generation ago, such a concentration of women in field postings would have been unusual. Today, it is increasingly regarded as normal. Progress, surely.

The achievement also says something about the evolution of the civil services. Women officers are no longer confined to a handful of departments or viewed as exceptions in leadership roles. They are running districts, shaping policy implementation and making decisions that directly affect millions.

The real test, however, is not whether Haryana has seven women deputy commissioners today. It is whether, a few years from now, nobody feels the need to count. The day such appointments cease to be news will be the day genuine institutional change has taken root.

When exit becomes a punishment

The Supreme Court’s intervention in IPS officer Abdur Rahman’s voluntary retirement case is about far more than one officer’s dispute with the government. It is a reminder that the state cannot use procedure as punishment.

A Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, Mr Rahman, found himself in the crosshairs after publicly opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and participating in anti-CAA protests. The Centre rejected his request for voluntary retirement, citing pending disciplinary proceedings. The Supreme Court has now found fault with that decision, observing that the government failed to adequately justify why his exit should be blocked.

The larger issue is not whether Mr Rahman was right or wrong in taking a public stand. Babus are expected to maintain political neutrality, and that principle remains important. The real question is whether disciplinary proceedings can be stretched indefinitely to deny an officer the right to leave service.

Here, the judgment acquires wider significance. Across the bureaucracy, officers often complain that inquiries linger for years, becoming instruments of control rather than accountability. When proceedings drag on endlessly, the process itself becomes the penalty. The ruling also arrives at a time when the space for dissent within institutions is shrinking.

While the apex court has not endorsed activism by civil servants, it has reaffirmed a basic governance principle that rules cannot be selectively deployed to keep an officer in limbo.

In an era of expanding executive power, that is an important and timely distinction.