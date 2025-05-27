Dev 360 | US Crackdown On ‘Illegals’ to Hurt India Global Image | Patralekha Chatterjee

The US state department’s recent visa restrictions on Indian travel agencies — suspected of facilitating unauthorised migration to the US — mark the latest move under the Donald Trump administration’s tough immigration agenda and signals a wider crackdown on illegal migration. While the specifics — such as the number of agencies and individuals affected — remain under wraps, this move by Washington is a stark reminder of the growing global scrutiny on irregular migration, and a wake-up call for India to confront the vulnerabilities in its migration ecosystem and the unchecked operations of dubious travel agencies.

As New Delhi grapples with this challenge, the implications for India’s reputation and its complex relationship with the US demand urgent attention.

With about 725,000 undocumented Indians in the US (as of 2022), according to the Pew Research Centre, India ranks as the third-largest source of illegal immigration, behind Mexico and El Salvador. In fiscal year 2024, the US repatriated over 1,100 Indian nationals, a sharp rise from the previous year. Notably, on February 5, 2025, a US C-17 flight deported 104 Indian nationals to Amritsar, the first use of a military aircraft for such deportations to India. Media eports indicate that up to 331 Indians have been moved in 2025 on three such flights.

None of this helps India. A few shady travel operators risk damaging the reputation of India's travel industry and the country at a time when it is expanding its global outreach.

The scale of unauthorised migration from India is significant. States like Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana are hubs for illegal migration, driven by unemployment, low wages, and the promise of a better life abroad. Dubious travel agents exploit these aspirations, charging `25-70 lakhs per person for fraudulent documentation and dangerous routes, such as the “donkey route” through South America or the Bahamas to the US-Mexico border. These journeys often result in detention, deportation, financial ruin or all three.

New Delhi has publicly opposed illegal migration, with the external affairs ministry affirming its commitment to repatriating undocumented citizens. However, varying estimates of undocumented Indians in the US complicate the issue. The absence of a centralised, mandatory certification system for travel agents is another challenge. The tourism ministry’s voluntary approval scheme, while helpful, is not mandatory, allowing unscrupulous operators to thrive. The absence of a centralised, mandatory certification system allows unregistered operators to exploit regulatory gaps.

A mandatory national certification system for travel agents, integrated with real-time verification through platforms like the eMigrateportal, could curb unregistered operators. Strengthening penalties — ensuring agents face permanent business closure and significant jail time — would deter violators. India should leverage technology, using data analytics to track smuggling networks and identify patterns. Collaboration with international agencies could enhance intelligence-sharing and target cross-border networks.

India must treat this as a national priority and adopt a multi-faceted strategy to dismantle human trafficking networks and regulate rogue travel agents. First, India and the US should deepen cooperation to expand legal migration pathways, reducing reliance on risky, unauthorised routes.

Second, addressing economic push factors — even in affluent states — is critical. Despite India’s status as the fifth-largest economy, everyday life for many remains challenging. Investments in job creation, skill development and industrial growth in these regions could reduce the incentive to risk life and limb.

Third, India must launch campaigns to educate potential migrants about the dangers of illegal routes and the consequences of deportation. Campaigns targeting vulnerable communities could highlight the risks of exploitation by fraudulent agents and emphasise the importance of using licensed travel agencies, verified through official channels like the tourism ministry’s database.

On the enforcement front, India has taken steps, but they are insufficient. In September 2024, the Punjab police and the Protectorate of Emigrants, Chandigarh, cracked down on agencies illegally advertising overseas job opportunities on social media. In February 2025, the Punjab police raided over 1,000 immigration consultancy firms, arresting several agents suspected of facilitating illegal migration via the “donkey route”. Haryana passed the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill 2025, mandating registration and imposing penalties of up to 10 years in jail and `5 lakhs in fines. In December 2023, Gujarat’s CID arrested eight persons and raided 17 locations after a Nicaragua-bound flight with 303 Indians was grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking, with 66 passengers reportedly from Gujarat.

Despite these efforts, illegal migration persists, exposing the limitations of current measures. Enforcement is inconsistent, and many agents reportedly resume operations after paying fines or securing bail. The profitability of human smuggling — fees of `20-50 lakhs per person, going by media reports — outweighs the risks for rogue operators, who shift to unregulated channels, including soci-al media platforms. Corruption and weak oversight undermine crackdowns.

The US crackdown is likely to increase scrutiny on Indian travellers and travel agencies globally. Agencies face reputational damage, loss of clientele and potential closure if found complicit in illegal migration. To survive, they must adopt enhanced vetting processes and transparent operational procedures to rebuild trust. Travellers must evaluate agency credentials to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.

And from the government, the steps must be proactive, going beyond reactive raids and arrests.

The aspiration to settle in North America, fuelled by diaspora success stories, sustains demand for illegal migration. Addressing this requires economic reforms that spread the wealth, and a shift in societal narratives. It is not enough to have a few billionaires. The ordinary Indian must have more opportunities at home.

For Indian nationals, the message is clear: engaging only with licensed agencies is critical to avoid fraud and deportation.

For the government, the immediate challenge is to balance two key goals — demanding humane treatment for deportees and cracking down on rogue travel agents. India should demand more humane treatment for its deported citizens, focusing on eliminating unnecessary restraints, accommodation for religious and dietary needs during deportation flights and using civilian rather than military aircraft, as this aligns with humanitarian principles and domestic political expectations. Concurrently, India must intensify its crackdown on rogue travel agents through stricter laws, convictions, and public awareness to curb illegal migration and protect vulnerable citizens. These efforts are complementary, reinforcing India's commitment to legal migration and citizen welfare while maintaining strong American ties.

Without decisive action on all these fronts, alongside equitable growth, the cycle of illegal migration and exploitation will persist, endangering countless lives and tarnishing India’s global standing.

The writer focuses on development issues in India and emerging economies. She can be reached patralekha.chatterjee@gmail.com