Bhopinder Singh | NAM Reinvented? Brics Challenges Unilateralism By Trump’s America

The founding fathers of NAM included Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru of India, as well as Josip Broz Tito, Kwame Nkrumah, Sukarno and Gamal Abdel Nasser. The maverick Cuban leader, Fidel Castro, described its objective as a, “struggle against imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism, racism, and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination, interference or hegemony as well as against great power and bloc politics”