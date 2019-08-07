Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Newsmakers

Sushma Swaraj: Woman of many firsts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

Apart from numerous achievements to her credit, she was the first-ever full-time woman External Affairs Minister.

Former External Affairs Minister Susham Swaraj. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Former External Affairs Minister Susham Swaraj. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 67.

Her death has left a massive void in Indian politics and political leaders cutting across party lines joined fellow countrymen in expressing their deep anguish.

Read: PM, Prez, leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

Swaraj was witty, responsive, much respected and a seasoned politician. A prolific speaker, an excellent orator and a woman of substance, Swaraj has many credits to her name.

Born in 1952 and a part of active politics since 1970s, Swaraj studied law at Punjab University and was a practicing lawyer at Supreme Court of India.

Apart from her much celebrated tenure as the external affairs minister, Swaraj had the following firsts to her credit:

  • Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister at age 25 in 1977. She held the education portfolio in Haryana.
  • She was the first-ever woman CM of Delhi.
  • She was the first-ever woman spokesperson in the Bharatiya Janata Party.
  • She was the first-ever woman spokesperson of any political party in India.
  • She was the first-ever woman Leader of Opposition in Parliament.
  • She was the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award.
  • She was the first-ever full-time woman External Affairs Minister of the country.

Swaraj was suffering from kidney ailment for quite some time. She had voluntarily offered to not contest the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Read: Sushma Swaraj, 'supermom' who brought rare empathy to Indian diplomacy

Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence till noon on Wednesday before being taken to the BJP headquarters.

At 3 pm, the mortal remains will be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium for the final rites. Full state honours would be accorded.

Tags: rip sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Newsmakers

Donald Trump and Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

'My husband works with Donald Trump’s company': reveals Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak surfaces

2

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

3

Remains of ‘Herculean’ parrot found in New Zealand

4

OnePlus 7T Pro needs these great features

5

Opinion: Galaxy Note 10 untouchable? Why Samsung’s flagship should be your next

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham