Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj, 'supermom' who brought rare empathy to Indian diplomacy

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 12:02 pm IST

She was known for extending help to all Indians and other foreign nationals across world.

On Tuesday night, Swaraj breathed her last at AIIMS leaving behind her the golden legacy of rockstar statesmanship. (Photo: File)
 On Tuesday night, Swaraj breathed her last at AIIMS leaving behind her the golden legacy of rockstar statesmanship. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night, was known as India’s ‘supermom’. In the steely world of politics, her’s was the human and humane touch that left many lives grateful.

Read | Sushma Swaraj: Woman of many firsts

On Tuesday night, Swaraj breathed her last at AIIMS leaving behind her the golden legacy of rockstar statesmanship. She was known for extending help to all Indians and other foreign nationals across world.

Here are a few incidents:

-           In 2017, Shahzaib Iqbal from Lahore tweeted, "After ALLAH you are our last hope.. kindly allow Islamabad embassy (meaning Indian High Commission) to issue us medical visa." In response, Swaraj had tweeted, "India will not belie your hope. We will issue the visa immediately." Iqbal, thus, was granted medical visa for his cousin’s liver transplant in 2017.

-           Under her supervision, almost 5,000 Indians were brought back home from Yemen. The operation which was named ‘Raahat’ saw the return of at least a thousand foreign nationals as well.

As Yemen was not accessible due to a no-fly zone, India chose Djibouti as a centre for initial evacuation by sea. Indians in Yemen were advised to reach Sana'a and Aden. The Indian Navy redeployed the patrol vessel INS Sumitra from anti-piracy operations off the coast of Lakshadweep to the Yemeni port of Aden. It also dispatched the destroyer INS Mumbai and frigate INS Tarkash from Mumbai to provide protection and support to Indian ships and aircraft in the conflict zone.

On April 1, 2015, INS Sumitra reached Aden to evacuate 349 Indians. When Air India was permitted to fly to Yemen on 3 April 2015, it started evacuating people from Sana'a to Djibouti and Djibouti to Mumbai or Kochi. Over the days more than 4,640 overseas Indians were evacuated along with 960 foreign nationals of more than 41 countries. Out of a total of 5,600 people, 2,900 Indians were evacuated by 18 special flights from Sana'a and 1,670 Indians by Indian Navy ships from four ports.

 

-           In 2017, Sushma Swaraj also assured medical visas to two other Pakistani nationals seeking medical visas.

"Yes. We will give you the medical visa," she said in response to a request from Sajida Baksh who said that she underwent a liver transplant but developed complications and needed urgent follow-up.

-           She also played a stellar role in bringing back Malayalee nurses who were held captive by ISIS insurgents in Iraq.

According to the then spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Swaraj, who was on her way to Bhopal, cancelled her visit midway to return to Delhi and led the diplomatic efforts to rescue the nurses. Besides being in touch with her counterparts in all major Gulf countries, she also opened informal channels to reach out to ISIS and other warring groups in Iraq.

Her efforts were lauded by the then Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was camping in New Delhi at the time of crisis. Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan made a movie ‘Take Off’ to narrate the diplomatic victory and the evacuation of nurses.

 

-           In 2017, Swaraj won hearts of many by deciding to grant a year-long visa to a Pakistani girl, Shireen Shiraz, for open heart surgery. In the same year, another Pakistani national, Naseem Akhtar, was granted visa on the request of her son Ali Asadullah for a liver transplant surgery.

 

-           Farah Naz, a woman from Hyderabad was trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a job in the Gulf country. Naz was received by some unknown man who sent her to a remote area. Naz’s mother wrote a letter to Sushma Swaraj. After she intervened, the Indian embassy in Muscat came into action and Naz’s return to Hyderabad was ensured.

 

-           In 2016, Indian aid worker Judith D’Souza was rescued more than a month after she was kidnapped in Kabul. Judith’s parents appealed to the government to get their daughter back. Her father said, "The Indian embassy in Kabul called up to inform about her abduction. They said they think that she has been abducted."

 "My daughter was in Kabul for the past one year and before that, she had worked at a number of places. She had worked with United Nations; she had several appointments at various places," he added.

Sushma Swaraj then assured the D'Souza’s of all help. Taking to Twitter, Swaraj said, "I have spoken to the sister of Judith D' Souza. We will spare no efforts to rescue her. She is your sister and India's daughter. We are doing everything to rescue her. Pl take care of your sick father.”

Announcing the news, Sushma Swaraj said, “I am happy to inform you that Judith D'souza has been rescued,” on her Twitter account.

Tags: rip sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Divisional Railway, Ranchi, has ordered a departmental inquiry and said strict action would be taken against the accused if found guilty. (Photo: File)

Woman molested on Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express

Heavy rainfall is also witnessed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep. (Photo: PTI)

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Odisha

He reunited with his family at the Attari-Wagah border and had later met Swaraj, along with his mother. (Photo: ANI)

She'll be in my heart: Hamid who was freed from Pak jail due to Swaraj's efforts

He reunited with his family at the Attari-Wagah border and had later met Swaraj, along with his mother. (Photo: ANI)

She'll be in my heart: Hamid who was freed from Pak jail due to Swaraj's efforts

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak surfaces

2

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

3

Remains of ‘Herculean’ parrot found in New Zealand

4

OnePlus 7T Pro needs these great features

5

Opinion: Galaxy Note 10 untouchable? Why Samsung’s flagship should be your next

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham