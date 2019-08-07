Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

Prez, top leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 9:45 am IST

Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 in New Delhi. Condoling the death of veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister, Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Sushma Swaraj. She suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

BJP working president JP Nadda said the body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept at her home until 11 am and will then be shifted to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg for three hours for the party workers and leaders to pay tributes. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm.

Here are LIVE updates:

09:35 am: Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

09:32 am: BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

09:28 am: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

09:15 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:10 am: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:00 am: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:45 am: Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:40 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:35 am: Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:27 am: TMC MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

06:27 am: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

01:20 am:  BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, & Manoj Tiwari pay tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi.

 

Tags: rip sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj, ram nath kovind, om birla
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on Sushma Swaraj's death

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, Kumar said that the security forces will now able to deliver properly 'without any undue political interferences'. (Photo: ANI)

It took 72 years to scrap Article 370 that gave rise to separatists: Ex-DGP of J&K

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Galaxy Note 10; Exclusive leak shows you should skip it

2

iPhone 11 cat finally out of the bag with massive Apple slip-up

3

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

4

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

5

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham