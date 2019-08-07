Prez, top leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm.

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 in New Delhi. Condoling the death of veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister, Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Sushma Swaraj. She suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

BJP working president JP Nadda said the body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept at her home until 11 am and will then be shifted to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg for three hours for the party workers and leaders to pay tributes. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm.

Here are LIVE updates:

09:35 am: Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

09:32 am: BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

09:28 am: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

09:15 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

09:10 am: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

09:00 am: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj

08:45 am: Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

08:40 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.

08:35 am: Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

07:27 am: TMC MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence.

06:27 am: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi.

01:20 am: BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, & Manoj Tiwari pay tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi.