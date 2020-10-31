Saturday, Oct 31, 2020 | Last Update : 02:52 AM IST

  India   All India  31 Oct 2020  Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers
India, All India

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 31, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2020, 1:46 am IST

A group of gunmen had at around 8 pm on Thursday shot and killed 3 BJP workers

Representational image.
 Representational image.

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed the militants involved in the murder of a local BJP youth leader and his two associates in southern Kulgam district have been identified and that Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) carried  out the attack on Thursday night.

A group of gunmen had at around 8 pm on Thursday shot and critically wounded Fida Hussain Itoo, general secretary of the J-K unit of BJP Yuva Morcha, and two other party workers, Umar Ramzan Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh, in Kulgam’s Yaripora village. They were quickly evacuated to an emergency trauma hospital along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Qazigund area but doctors at the hospital pronounced them dead on arrival.

 

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, during a visit of the area told reporters that the assailants came in a Maruti Alto car and opened fire at the trio. “Then the militants fled in the same vehicle. We seized the vehicle near Achabal area of Anantnag,” he said adding, “With the help of our technical and human intelligence, three militants who carried out the act include a local Nisar Ahmed Khanday, another one namely Abbas Sheikh who was earlier with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and later joined LeT, and the third one may be a foreigner.”

Replying to questions, the IGP said that the police had provided ‘protection’ to slain BJP youth leader Hussain and that he was lodged at Hotel Dolphin at the Valley’s premier resort of Pahalgam. “But he recently gave undertaking that he can move around without security. Now we are investigating what the trio was doing in the Kulgam area,” he said.

 

Kumar said that since BJP workers have come under militants attacks earlier too, as many as 1,690 of them have been provided lodging in various hotels and guesthouses across the Valley which are guarded by the police and Central armed police forces round-the-clock, whereas 157 others have been provided with security cover on the basis of threat perception.

“We urge BJP leaders, workers and activists not to venture out without their security guards and don’t go to areas that are quite far,” he said. He claimed that the latest attack on BJP workers was carried out at the behest of the militants’ handlers from across the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the killing of BJP workers. He tweeted, “I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

 

During the past few months, several BJP workers have been killed by militants in similar incidents across the Valley, instilling fear among the partymen which the leadership has been trying hard to dispel. It was on its request and directions from the Home Ministry that the majority of the BJP leaders and workers were shifted to safer locations identified by the police. The BJP’s local leadership has publicly admitted that the  murder of the party’s former district president Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bari, who were shot dead from point blank range by two assailants inside their family shop in northern Bandipore town in July this year, and similar other incidents which came in quick succession caused panic among party workers in the Valley.

 

These killings had led to a series of resignations by the party workers and leaders, some of them publicly announcing their disassociation from the BJP. However, the party was able to arrest the trend soon by ensuring shifting of those of its men living in more vulnerable areas to safer and protected locations.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir police, bjp workers killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath

EC strips Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status over poll code violations

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah kept in day-long house arrest, barred from Milad-e-Nabi prayers

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (PTI)

India in touch with China for mutual solution to Ladakh standoff

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (PTI)

India favours increased predictability in H1-B visas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham