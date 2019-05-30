Modi sarkar 2.0: Here is the list of expected cabinet ministers

Modi, along with his council of ministers, will take oath as 15th Prime Minister of India at 7 pm in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Before taking the oath of office, the prospective ministers will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here over tea at 4:30 pm, sources said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, Babul Supriyo and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be sworn-in as ministers in the second government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

Prakash Javadekar, Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, Santosh Gangwar, Jitendra Singh, Nityanand Rai, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan also received intimations from BJP office.

As high-level discussion continued, BJP ally Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut revealed that party Mumbai South lawmaker Arvind Sawant will be part of the Modi ministry. “It is decided that there will be one minister from each ally. Arvind Sawant is Shiv Sena’s pick for minister post in PM Modi’s government,” Sanjay Raut said, according to ANI.

Gadkari held the portfolio of Road Transport and Highways in Modi's first government and retained his Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded elections.

In the last government, Pradhan, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Gowda was Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation while Badal was Minister of Food Processing. Gowda and Badal were elected in the recent elections.

Naqvi, also a Rajya Sabha member, was Minister of Minority Affairs whereas Babul Supriyo was Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Giriraj Singh was Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the last Modi government.

Prime Minister Modi, along with his council of ministers, will take oath as the 15th the Prime Minister of India at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, have also been invited.

