‘No such request made by PM Modi’: Centre to Parl on Trump’s mediation claim

Published : Jul 23, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 11:45 am IST

The minister added that it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

'The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,' the minister said.
 'The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,' the minister said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Addressing Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that no request was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump regarding any mediation in Kashmir.

“I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi,” said S Jaishankar, reported news agency ANI.



Read | Kashmir is India-Pakistan bilateral issue, but 'ready to assist': US

“The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” the minister said.

The statement comes a day after Trump in initial remarks with visiting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Read | MEA rejects Trump's claims, says Modi never asked him to mediate on Kashmir

Trump said that PM Modi had made a similar request when they met a few weeks ago — a claim that was rejected by India.

