Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: YSR Congress surges ahead in first leads

These polls were also the first since Naidu broke the alliance with BJP-led NDA over the delay in granting special status to Andhra.

As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: With the first leads in, YSR Congress is leading in 38 seats and TDP in 7.

The counting began at 8 am to decide the fate of parties in this first-ever, full-fledged Andhra Pradesh elections after its bifurcation into Telangana in 2014.

As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress.

As predicted by the India Today Axis exit poll, YSR Congress gets 130-135 seats and TDP 37-40 seats.

RG Flash survey, however, predicted that TDP would win 90 to 100 seats and 65 to 79 seats would go to YSR Congress.

Lagadpati Raja Gopal Survey has predicted 90-110 Assembly seats to TDP, followed by 65-79 to YSRCP and others would get anywhere between 1-5 seats.

The exit poll also predicted 1-3 seats for the Jana Sena Party (JSP) while others are expected to win a maximum of two seats.

Meanwhile, a poll of exit polls conducted by local news channels predicted YSR Congress to win 106 seats out of 175 Assembly seats and predicted 65 seats for the TDP.

The poll of polls is a collective prediction of Lagadapati Exit Polls, People's Pulse Exit Polls, and Mission Chanakya.

Both People's Pulse and Mission Chanakya have given an upper hand to Jagan Reddy with 112 and 91-105 seats respectively.

However, the Lagadapati Exit Polls have predicted a victory for Chandrababu Naidu's TDP with 90-110 Assembly seats. It also predicted that the YSR Congress Party may get only 65-79 seats.

If Chandrababu Naidu returns to power, it would be a remarkable victory as he faced several challenges in these elections. These polls were also the first since Naidu broke the alliance with BJP-led NDA over the delay in granting special status to Andhra.

In the 2014 election, the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu emerged with a majority with 103 seats.

Of the 175 seats, 88 were required to prove majority.

The voting for 175 Assembly and 25 parliamentary seats was held in a single phase on April 11.

The voter turnout recorded was 79.88 per cent which was 1.92 per cent higher than the 2014 Assembly elections.

The highest turnout of 85.93 per cent was recorded in Prakasam while Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest turnout of 73.67 per cent.

The state elections were held simultaneously with the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The key parties contested in the polls are Jana Sena Party (JSP) in alliance with Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the reigning Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress (YSRC) as the opponents.

The prime narrative in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 has, however, been around the special category status for the state as Chandrababu Naidu targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reneging on the commitment.

