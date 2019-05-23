Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2019, 7:50 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 8:17 am IST

This is the first time that the two political parties AIADMK and DMK have contested elections without their supreme leaders.

The ruling AIADMK has 114 members at present and the DMK has 97 members. (Photo: File)
 The ruling AIADMK has 114 members at present and the DMK has 97 members. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The state of Tamil Nadu has witnessed great political turmoil in last three years. The two political stalwarts of the state Jayaram Jayalalitha and Muthuvel Karunanidhi passed away in 2016 and 2018 respectively. This is the first time that the two political parties All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have contested elections without their supreme leaders. The elections were crucial as apart from the Lok Sabha polls for 42 constituencies, the state also had by-polls in 22 assembly constituencies. The state by-polls were held in two phases with 18 constituencies having voted on May 18 and four constituencies voted on May 19.

Read: Who will win the 17th Lok Sabha? Verdict today

Why by-polls?

The by-polls were necessitated as after Jayalalitha’s demise AIADMK split into two factions. The two factions were led by Jayalalitha’s aide Sasikala and the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam. Meanwhile, in a major political development, T T V Dhinakaran, the nephew of Sasikala formed a separate political party named Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam appointing Sasikala as its General Secretary and 18 MLAs of the ruling AIADMK defected to the AMMK.

Present assembly position

The state has 234-member assembly. A political party or front needs to secure at least 118 seats to be in power. The ruling AIADMK has 114 members at present and the DMK has 97 members. The next assembly elections are due in 2021. The AIADMK needs to win four seats to be able to be in the government.

Key Candidates:

Thiruparankundram

AIADMK's S Muniyandi is up against P Saravanan of the DMK and I Mahendran of the AMMK.

Ottapidaram

AIADMK's P Mohan is pitted against DMK's Shanmugaiah and AMMK's R Sundararajan.

Sulur

AMMK’s K Sukumar is contesting against Pongalur N Palanisami of the DMK and VP Kandasamy of the AIADMK.

Aravakurichi

The AIADMK has fielded Senthil Nathan to take on PH Shahul Hameed of the AMMK and Senthil Balaji of the DMK.

Highlight

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will also be contesting for the first time. MNM has fielded 40 candidates (39 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry) in the Lok Sabha elections and 20 in the asssembly election. Some of his key candidates are P Shaktivel, G Mayilsami and S Mohanraj from the Thiruprankundram, Sulur and Aravakurichi Assembly seats respectively. M Gandhi is contesting from Ottapidaram, a reserved constituency.

Haasan had sparked a cotroversy by calling Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, “India’s first terrorist” who was a “Hindu”. He also said that “Hindu” was the term given by the foreign invaders as nobody, prior to Mughals, has used the term Hindu. According to him, our identity should be that of “Indians” and not “Hindus”.

Result

The exit-polls have suggested that the DMK-Congress coalition would be bagging most of the seats in the general election. If the trends hold true for assembly elections as well, then the ruling AIADMK may fear losses in the assembly election. Also, some of the sitting MLAs of the AIADMK may switch to the DMK. Yesterday, the AIADMK had called that the exit polls as “lies”.

The results of both the general election and bypolls would be declared on May 23.

Read: Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: It is TDP vs YSR Congress

Also Read: 2019 Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD on course of majority?

Also Read: Sikkim Results Live: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?

 

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, aiadmk, dmk, tamil nadu assembly election 2019, o panneerselvam, mk stalin
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

'Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual!,' Surjewala added. (Photo: File)

Electoral politics end, pro-Pakistan policy begins: Cong slams Modi govt for SCO meet

Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. (Photo: ANI)

With you all the way, no matter what: Robert Vadra to Rahul on LS result day

Ajay Maken, the Congress party candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country. (Photo: File)

Results will be in favour of Cong, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls Oppn nervous

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

MOST POPULAR

1

Ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor Vivek Oberoi gets police protection

2

Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as world's number 1 batsman

3

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

4

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

5

Iker Casillas' wife reveals this weeks after he suffered a heart attack

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham