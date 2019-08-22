Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 9:49 am IST

Karti Chidambaram said that his father’s arrest was done to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)
 After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case, will be produced in a special CBI court on Thursday.

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters.

Here are LIVE updates:

09:30 am: Satya Pal Singh, Baghpat BJP MP said, “Chidambaram is a former Union Finance and Home Minister. He is an intellectual and knows the law. He should not have behaved like this after court's order. What happened was not good, had he surrendered earlier, his dignity would have remained intact.”

09:00 am: Salman Khurshid on P Chidambaram’s arrest by CBI said, “It's deeply distressing that all that had to happen, there was no question of not being answerable to the law.” He said that the matter is listed on Friday and the probe agency could have waited till then.

Read | ‘Trumped-up, vindictive act,’ says Karti Chidambaram on father's arrest

06:30 am: Karti Chidambaram said that his father’s arrest was done to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.

