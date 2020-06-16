Middle seats on flights won't be empty anymore

The court said they should strictly comply with DGCA's guidelines on measures to be taken to prevent spread of the infectious disease

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Monday allowed all flight operators to allow passengers to occupy middle seats in flights, but said they should strictly comply with guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

A division bench of Justice S.J. Kathawalla and Justice S.P. Tavade was hearing a petition filed by Air India pilot Deven Kanani,who said the middle seats of all international and domestic flights should be kept vacant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

During the hearing, the bench observed that prima facie the court was of the view that health and safety of passengers on board the aircraft with regard to coronavirus is adequately taken care of even if the middle seats of aircrafts are not kept vacant on account of passenger load and seat capacity.

While allowing air carriers to allow passengers to occupy the middle seat in flights, the court said they should strictly comply with DGCA's guidelines on measures to be taken in order to prevent spread of the infectious disease.

Kanani had claimed that Air India was violating guidelines laid down in a circular by the Centre on March 23 and endangering the lives of passengers travelling back to India from abroad in the Vande Bharat flights. However, Air India opposed the plea, and informed the court last month that it was following all safety precautions as prescribed by the DGCA.

Refusing to accept contention of Kanani, the bench observed that it has not seen any material to show wrongdoing on part of the Air India and Air India Express or violating circular issued by DGCA.